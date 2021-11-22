ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

No longer one club man? Everton hero Hibbert out of retirement for ES Louzy

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverton hero Tony Hibbert is ending his retirement. The 40-year-old has signed for French amateur club ES Louzy. Hibbert, a home-grown hero for the Blues who made 328 appearances for them in a one-club professional career between 2001-2016, is reported as having been given his...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola vows not to manage another club in England

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has all but ruled out ever taking charge of another club in England The Spaniard is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until 2023 and could extend that, but expects to work elsewhere at some point in the future.Although he has expressed an interest in international football, the 50-year-old admits he has no clear vision of where his long-term future lies.I don't think I am going to train another club in England. I'm a part of this club.Pep GuardiolaOne thing he is sure about, however, is that he cannot see himself being employed by another Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

New-look USWNT scores quick goal, shut outs Australia

SYDNEY — Playing in Australia for the first time in 21 years, the United States women’s soccer team needed only 24 seconds to score against the Matildas on Saturday (Friday night PT). It turns out that was all the new-look American side needed in a 3-0 win at Sydney’s Olympic...
WORLD
The Independent

Thomas Frank urges Brentford to show ‘bravery’ in bid to improve home form

Thomas Frank has urged his Brentford side to show “bravery” as they bid to get back on track at the Community Stadium against Everton on Sunday.The Bees have not won a home Premier League game since the opening day of the season against Arsenal and stopped the rot of four straight losses by salvaging a point at Newcastle last week.But Frank insists he is unconcerned by his side’s recent plight and believes they are in good shape to recover their momentum and turn their new home into a “fortress”.Frank said: “It is extremely important that we are brave. I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Hibbert
Tribal Football

Besiktas fear missing out on Everton striker Cenk Tosun

Besiktas fear missing out on re-signing Everton striker Cenk Tosun in January. Takvim says the Turkish striker is out of contract with the Blues at the end of the season, though his former employers are believed to be interested in striking a deal next month. But Besiktas are starting to...
SOCCER
BBC

Man City v Everton: What does the form show?

Manchester City have lost four Premier League home games in 2021, including a 2-0 loss last time out against Crystal Palace. This is just one fewer home league defeats than they suffered in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 combined (five), while they last lost more in a calendar year at Etihad Stadium in 2010 (five).
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle hero Jonas announces retirement

Newcastle hero Jonas Gutierrez has announced his retirement at the age of 38. He made his final professional appearance on Monday playing for the team he supported as a boy, Club Almagro, in a 3-2 defeat to Ferro Carril Oeste. The 22-cap former Argentina international made his name in Newcastle...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#French#Tribal Football
FanSided

Everton to miss out on Diaz as new price emerges

Luis Diaz one of Rafa Benitez’s main summer transfer targets looks set to go elsewhere as more news about his likely fee emerges pricing Everton out of a move for him. The Everton manager was apparently keen to bring the Colombian winger to Everton but a potential swap deal with James Rodriguez going to Porto in return, fell through over the former Real Madrid man’s wages.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City v Everton: Last time out

Manchester City host Everton in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?. Pep Guardiola's side strolled to a comfortable 5-0 victory on the final day of last season, before lifting the Premier League trophy on the Etihad Stadium pitch after the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Mary Earps: England boss praises goalkeeper's role in Austria win

England manager Sarina Wiegman said goalkeeper Mary Earps "made the difference" in their 1-0 win over Austria at the Stadium of Light. Earps, who has started every game under Wiegman, made two important saves early in the second half. It was the first time in World Cup qualifying she has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Man City star Rodri delighted with stunning goal against Everton

Manchester City star Rodri was delighted with his stunning strike in the win over 3-0 over Everton on Sunday. The Spanish midfielder unleashed a rocket to make it 2-0 at Etihad Stadium. "Of course I am very happy with my goal, I don't score many," he said. "Many times I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Rodri nets stunning strike as Man City cruise to victory over Everton

Manchester City cruised to a 3-0 victory over Everton at Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Pep Guardiola's side have regained their place in second on the Premier League table, three points behind leaders Chelsea. A wonderful through ball from Joao Cancelo found Raheem Sterling to open the scoring on the stroke...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Man City sweep aside Everton to close on Chelsea

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Raheem Sterling, Rodri and Bernardo Silva got the goals as Manchester City cruised to a 3-0 win over Everton to move within three points of Premier League leaders Chelsea. With the focus of the football world on events across Manchester on Sunday as United sacked...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Ederson tells Man City: Sign the clown from Everton!

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson admits he'd like management to sign Everton striker Richarlison. The pair often line up together for the Brazil national team, with the forward becoming a regular at international level thanks to his strong performances at Goodison Park. Those displays have also produced a number of rumours...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton’s “loans out” history

Ahead of the January transfer window, we took a look at the success and failure experienced by Everton in loaning out their players. The transfer window system for Premier League clubs was introduced in 2002 before which teams had been free to loan players at any time up until a few weeks before the season end. The arrangement was originally introduced to cover shortages and emergencies but as we all know today it has turned into an important part of developing players and with some clubs, particularly Chelsea (with Vitesse Arnhem) having “feeder clubs” it has become almost an industry. The feeder club arrangement is often used as a “holding bay” for players that would otherwise struggle to get UK work permits but in Chelsea’s case it was also used to hone the talents most famously of Mason Mount, Bertrand Traore, Nemanja Matic, Patrick van Aanholt, etc. The nearest Everton have come to forming such an alliance was the seemingly on-off unlikely partnership first established under Roberto Martinez with Australian outfit, Central Coast Mariners. Suffice to say nothing has come of that!
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

Gossip: Arsenal youngster tipped to make debut, ex-Sunderland and Everton man suffers serious injury plus Cambridge set for sell-out

Here is some of the latest Black Cats-related gossip from around the web. This weekend’s match will be watched by a sell-out crowd at Abbey Stadium. Cambridge have announced that a total of 7974 tickets have been sold for the fixture, including 2,551 visiting supporters who will be situated in the South Stand and South Habbin.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Only one Chelsea star has a better minutes per goal ratio than Reece James this season while Joao Cancelo's assist for Man City against Everton left fans salivating... so who do the stats suggest is the Premier League's best full-back right now?

Last weekend's Premier League action demonstrated once again just why full-backs have become an integral part of sides who compete for - and ultimately win - league titles. Current Premier League champions Manchester City had failed to break Everton down before Joao Cancelo produced what may prove to be the assist of the season with the outside of his right boot for Raheem Sterling to finish on the bounce.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy