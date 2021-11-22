No longer one club man? Everton hero Hibbert out of retirement for ES Louzy

Ahead of the January transfer window, we took a look at the success and failure experienced by Everton in loaning out their players. The transfer window system for Premier League clubs was introduced in 2002 before which teams had been free to loan players at any time up until a few weeks before the season end. The arrangement was originally introduced to cover shortages and emergencies but as we all know today it has turned into an important part of developing players and with some clubs, particularly Chelsea (with Vitesse Arnhem) having “feeder clubs” it has become almost an industry. The feeder club arrangement is often used as a “holding bay” for players that would otherwise struggle to get UK work permits but in Chelsea’s case it was also used to hone the talents most famously of Mason Mount, Bertrand Traore, Nemanja Matic, Patrick van Aanholt, etc. The nearest Everton have come to forming such an alliance was the seemingly on-off unlikely partnership first established under Roberto Martinez with Australian outfit, Central Coast Mariners. Suffice to say nothing has come of that!

