Southampton boss Hasenhuttl: With Smith Norwich can survive

New Norwich City manager Dean Smith believes there is enough quality in the Canaries’ squad to retain their Premier League status.Smith made a swift return to management just over a week after he was sacked by Aston Villa following five straight Premier League defeats.Having signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Carrow Road, Smith’s first challenge will be to ensure top-flight survival with City bottom of the table and five points from safety despite securing their first victory of the season at Brentford on 6 November.“The top of the in-tray is not to concede goals, we’ve conceded too many already and defensively...
Comments / 0