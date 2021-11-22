ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could Fed Chair Jerome Powell be replaced?

 7 days ago

When it comes to influence over the global economy, few people in the world are more powerful than Jerome Powell, chair of the US Federal Reserve. This week, investors may learn whether he’s tapped for another four-year term or out of a job. What’s happening: President Joe Biden is...

FOXBusiness

Fed Chair Powell to tell Congress that omicron variant could threaten U.S. economic recovery

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to tell Congress on Tuesday that the omicron variant could threaten the U.S. labor market and cloud the inflation forecast. "The recent rise in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the [omicron] variant pose downside risks to employment and economic activity and increased uncertainty for inflation," Powell wrote in prepared remarks that he will deliver before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.
AFP

Fed's Powell warns Omicron poses risks to US economy

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 could slow the recovery of the US economy and labor market and also heighten uncertainty regarding inflation, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in testimony released Monday. Powell has consistently said the recent spike in inflation would be transitory, but acknowledged that the factors pushing US prices higher will "linger well into next year." The comments to be delivered to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday indicate the central bank chief is growing more concerned about this year's price increases, which has put pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates more quickly. The Fed slashed interest rates to zero in the early days of the pandemic and flooded the financial system with liquidity, which together with massive government aid helped to prevent a more damaging economic downturn.
investing.com

Gold Up, Dollar Strengthens as Fed Chair Jerome Powell Confirmed for Second Term

Investing.com – Gold was up on Tuesday morning in Asia, but remained near its lowest level in more than two weeks. Bets on quicker-than-expected interest rate hikes increased after U.S. President Joe Biden nominated incumbent Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to a second term. Gold futures edged up 0.11% to...
Axios

Biden taps Jerome Powell for another term at the Fed

President Biden said today he will renominate Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell for another term — as market-watchers widely anticipated. Why it matters: The decision caps a long stretch of uncertainty about who would steer the nation's most influential economic body. The Fed is front and center as the country faces prices rising at the fastest pace in decades.
Investopedia

Biden Reappoints Powell as Fed Chair

President Joe Biden has ended weeks of speculation by choosing to appoint Federal Reserve Board (FRB) Chair Jerome Powell to another four-year term in that post. Meanwhile, Biden has also chosen Lael Brainard, who currently serves with Powell on the seven-member FRB, to become the next vice chair of that body, filling an open seat. The announcements came on Nov. 22, 2021, and both nominations are subject to confirmation by the U.S. Senate.
The Independent

Biden nominates Jerome Powell to stay as Fed chair despite progressive opposition

President Joe Biden announced the nomination of Jerome Powell to continue his tenure as chair of the Federal Reserve, a move that was opposed by progressives who fear he is opposing more significant oversight of the US banking system.The White House released a statement confirming that Mr Powell’s nomination to serve again as chair had been sent to the Senate. The decision comes after weeks of criticism from progressives and a public vow from Sen Elizabeth Warren to oppose his nomination.Lael Brainard is being nominated as the agency’s vice chair.“I’m confident that Chair Powell and Dr Brainard’s focus on...
SFGate

Two Democratic senators oppose Powell as Fed chair

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Democratic senators said Friday that they oppose the nomination of Jerome Powell to a second term as chair of the Federal Reserve, saying Powell has been insufficiently committed to fighting climate change, an issue that the world's central banks are increasingly confronting. Their opposition comes as...
