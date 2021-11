Funny Farm Trees, owned by Sonya and Randy Maness are donating Christmas Trees again this year. The trees are Virginia Pines and are 6’ to 12’ tall. Some are nicely shaped Christmas trees and some are “Charlie Brown” trees that need some love and shaping. Again, this year, we will have a hayride, hot chocolate, candy canes for the kids and a fire pit; while offering a great family experience for everyone! Bring the kids and ALL the family. Bring your own saw, clippers, rope and gloves.

