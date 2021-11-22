ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Auburn coordinator Chip Lindsey fired from Troy

 6 days ago
Troy has fired head coach Chip Lindsey.

Lindsey spent three seasons as the head man for the Trojans program. He went 15-19 including a 5-6 record this season.

“I appreciate Coach Lindsey’s hard work over these last three years,” Troy athletic director Brent Jones said in a release from the school. “However, after significant review, a change in leadership is needed. I met with Coach Lindsey this afternoon and informed him that we would be making a change effective immediately. Our expectation for our football program is to compete for championships, and that resolve has not waivered. A full national search will begin immediately for the next head coach of our storied program.”

Defensive coordinator Brandon Hall was named interim head coach following Lindsey’s firing.

Lindsey was Auburn’s offensive coordinator during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Troy will play Georgia State in the final game of the season this Saturday.

Troy has fired Chip Lindsey as its head football coach, the school announced. Defensive coordinator Brandon Hall was named interim head coach.
