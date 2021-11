This week saw famed ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale return to the booth following his October lymphoma diagnosis and ongoing chemo treatments. And he wound up getting to call a spectacular game Friday, the 2-3 Dayton Flyers’ buzzer-beating 74-73 win over the 4-0 No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks in the ESPN Events Invitational semifinal in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. That shot, from Mustapha Amzil (who grabbed the ball following a blocked layup from Malachi Smith), was the only basket Amzil made from the field all day, but it came at a great time. Here’s that call from Vitale:

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO