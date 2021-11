Kevin Costner has been traveling the U.S. with his country-rock band, Kevin Costner and the Modern West. Fans of his acting career may not know that Kevin is a singer-songwriter (he plays guitar too!). His band has been around since 2007, and in 2020, they released an album inspired by the show called Tales from Yellowstone, with 16 tracks mostly written from John Dutton's perspective.

