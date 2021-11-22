Pet Bag Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Sherpa Pet, Gen7Pets, Kurgo

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Pet Wearable Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global pet wearable market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2021-2026. Pet wearables refer to devices that comprise sensors to monitor various activities of pets. Some of the most commonly used wearable products include smart vest, collar and harness that are integrated with numerous advanced technologies, such as global positioning system (GPS) and radio-frequency identification (RFID). Apart from being used by pet parents for tracking, identification and controlling the movement of their pets, these devices are used to record their health metrics, including pulse, respiration, food intake, body temperature and rest patterns, that assist in efficient medical diagnosis and treatment.

