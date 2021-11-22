Rockville Hosting Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday Night

When I was a kid, we always decorated gingerbread houses before Christmas! It's one of my beloved holiday traditions...and it helped that it was fun AND delicious!. We always turned our gingerbread house decorating into a competition. I'm not even sure what the prize was if there even was one. But, one thing is for sure...everyone is a winner when you decorate a gingerbread house!

COLD SPRING, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO