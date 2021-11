Warriors at Clippers—Nicolas Batum is out for the Clippers. The core for the Warriors is healthy. Golden St is off to a strong start winning 17 of their 19 games. The current win streak is six straight after their 15 point home win to Portland. During this steak the Warriors sit third in defensive efficiency allowing 101.4 points per 100 possessions. On the offensive side they are scoring 116.7 per 100. Clippers split their two games on this home stand with Dallas and blew out Detroit by 11. LAC not in great shooting form as in their past five games hitting 43.1% along with 33.1% from three. Play Golden St -1.5.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO