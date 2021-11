The Miami Dolphins (3-7) and New York Jets (2-7) meet Sunday for the 112th time. It seems like 40 of the last 50 or so have been a battle for third place in the AFC East. They’re back in a familiar place in 2021, with both teams wondering what went so wrong in their offseason planning. The Dolphins, winners of two straight, are finally starting to look like the team many expected before the season. But the Jets have little reason for optimism. They’ll play their fourth different quarterback of the year Sunday, Joe Flacco, who returned to New York via trade last month. What is the prediction for this Dolphins-Jets matchup in Week 11?

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO