Public Health

Austrian lockdown dampens holiday mood to contain virus

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIENNA (AP) -- Austrians savored one last mulled wine in packed Christmas markets before the curtain came down on the holiday season that was just getting underway, plunging the country that gave the world "Silent Night" into its fourth lockdown of this pandemic on Monday. The capital, Vienna, awoke...

atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for...
TRAVEL
UPI News

Germany faces record COVID cases, Austrian lockdowns Monday

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Germany is facing a "national emergency" with record coronavirus infections while neighbor Austria will become the first western European nation on Monday to enter a nationwide lockdown also because of a surge in cases and deaths. The two nations are contributing to Europe's 15% weekly surge...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Austrian unvaccinated lockdown starts amid COVID resurgence

BERLIN — (AP) — Austria took what its leader called the “dramatic" step Monday of implementing a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people who haven't recently had COVID-19, perhaps the most drastic of a string of measures being taken by European governments to get a massive regional resurgence of the coronavirus under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sebastian Kurz
kfgo.com

Austrian COVID-19 cases keep rising as provinces prepare full lockdown

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s daily coronavirus infections hit a new record on Thursday as the hardest-hit provinces started planning a full lockdown and pressure on the government grew to do the same nationally instead of the current lockdown for the unvaccinated. Roughly 66% of Austria’s population is fully vaccinated, one...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Austrian media report full COVID-19 lockdown coming as decision looms

VIENNA (Reuters) – Some Austrian media reported on Friday that a full COVID-19 lockdown would be introduced nationally as of Monday, ahead of a government announcement due later in the day on whether it would take that step amid record infection levels. Roughly 66% of Austria’s population is fully vaccinated,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
columbuspost.com

ORF catches Austrians breaking Lockdown

Anyone not affected by the corona in Austria is no longer allowed to go outside. Told the ORF that a Vienna had violated the lockdown. A Viennese woman admitted to being vaccinated against corona at the ORF or not recovering from it. Even so she had been in the clothing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSOC Charlotte

Mulled wine, Xmas vibes: Austrians enjoy day before lockdown

VIENNA — (AP) — Under a clear blue sky, Austrians enjoyed a last day out in coffeehouses and at Christmas markets Sunday before the government imposes a nationwide lockdown to combat a surge of coronavirus infections. The measures, which take effect early Monday, are expected to last for a maximum...
DRINKS
Screendaily

Austrian cinemas to close for at least 10 days as part of national lockdown

Austria’s cinemas are being forced to close their doors from next Monday (November 22) as part of a national lockdown announced by Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna on Friday morning. The lockdown, which is expected to last 10 days and could be extended for another 10 days, means Austrians are...
LOCKDOWN
poundsterlinglive.com

Euro Punished on Austrian Lockdown News & Fears Germany will Follow

Lockdowns in major European economies were put back on the table following a decision by Austria to reimpose a full lockdown, news that jolted the Euro and other major currencies ahead of the weekend. With Covid cases surging across Europe there is a growing expectation amongst market participants that other...
ECONOMY
houstonianonline.com

Tens of thousands of Austrians protest lockdown and vaccination

The immediate cause of the demonstration was Chancellor Schallenberg’s announcement last week that there is an obligation to vaccinate everyone, and that Austria will enter lockdown from Monday, the fourth since the start of the Corona pandemic. The right-wing political party FPÖ called the demonstration in part. And the leader...
PROTESTS
CNN

World's largest country moves to CDC's highest risk travel category

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Russia to its list of "very high" risk travel destinations this week. On Monday afternoon, the world's largest country by area (covering more than 17 million square kilometers or 6.6 million square miles), moved up to Level 4, the agency's highest risk category. It was previously listed as Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
WORLD
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
d1softballnews.com

Japan, collapse of covid cases “Blame the mutations” / Study “Virus killed itself”

In Japan, covid is self-extinguishing, practically eliminating by itself. To support this hypothesis, quite interesting and suggestive, and at the same time fascinating, is a group of researchers from the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata, according to which the constant mutations would have effectively killed the covid. Mauro Minelli, immunologist and responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, commented to the microphones of the Huffington Post: “The hypothesis of the Japanese research brings out for the first time the weaknesses of Covid-19: the virus that we thought invulnerable, by dint of mutation, he got entangled in his own evolutionary mutations, with the result of freezing himself. It is a precedent to be taken into consideration, also for the purposes of scientific research and immunoprophylaxis “.
PUBLIC HEALTH
