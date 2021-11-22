ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Robbery suspects shoot at Oakland police officers, no injuries, department says

 5 days ago

Oakland police are investigating an early morning robbery where the suspects shot at officers.

It happened just before 3 a.m. on MacArthur Boulevard near 82nd Avenue. When officers arrived a number of suspects left the area.

Police say one suspect inside a car fired multiple times at a patrol car hitting it. Neither of the officers inside the car was hurt.

Police have not said what items were stolen.

It's not clear if this incident is related to other recent robberies across the Bay Area.

