My daughters will tell you, this time of year, I operate my daily life with one rule. I do not want to even hear the word, "Christmas" until the day after Thanksgiving. I've been that way ever since I can remember, with my personal tradition most likely starting the year I stopped receiving Christmas gifts. I cannot stand seeing Christmas lights or decorations that go up before Thanksgiving. I'm not a Scrooge or anything like that, in fact, Christmas is my favorite Holiday. Unfortunately, Thanksgiving is my second favorite holiday, and it's an incredibly close second.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO