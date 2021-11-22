Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski chose Baker Mayfield but may get another shot at finding QB

The Cleveland Browns are 6-5 with a chance to take control of the AFC North in their next two games. They also have a bye week in between to get as healthy as possible for the second game. That both of those games are against the Baltimore Ravens makes this the most important stretch of the season.

Win them both, a second straight playoff appearance seems likely.

Lose them both, the team continues to fall apart at the seams.

A split could create interest, but at 7-6, the road to the playoffs is much tougher without a clear tiebreaker advantage against the Ravens.

As we know in the NFL, the Browns’ chances come down to the head coach and quarterback. Looming over both is the general manager in charge of helping both of those be at their best.

For Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski, Baker Mayfield was an important part of why they took their jobs in Cleveland in the first place. Berry was a part of the front office that drafted Mayfield, and Stefanski saw a chance to develop a young quarterback who had already proved he could play at the NFL level.

While Berry wasn’t in charge when Mayfield was drafted, and Stefanski was still in Minnesota, both chose to tie their professional careers to the top overall pick from the 2018 NFL draft. They didn’t select Mayfield, but they did choose him when taking over the Browns.

Given Mayfield’s contract status, they have a chance to go in another direction. They have real reason for concern that the quarterback was not able to take the next step this year and couldn’t connect with a dynamic weapon like Odell Beckham Jr. Injuries play a huge part in that, as do Stefanski’s system and the organization’s inability to make things work with Beckham.

As is true for most things, the blame falls on more than just one person.

This offseason, the team could take another shot at quarterback by bringing in a veteran free agent, trading for a big-name starter or even looking to the draft. Or they could once again choose Mayfield either due to lack of other options or a firm belief in what he can be when healthy.

Berry and Stefanski chose Mayfield once — will they do it again? The next three weeks could decide both the story of this season and the next few years.