ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski chose Baker Mayfield but may get another shot at finding QB

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f7a27_0d3qcbe300

The Cleveland Browns are 6-5 with a chance to take control of the AFC North in their next two games. They also have a bye week in between to get as healthy as possible for the second game. That both of those games are against the Baltimore Ravens makes this the most important stretch of the season.

Win them both, a second straight playoff appearance seems likely.

Lose them both, the team continues to fall apart at the seams.

A split could create interest, but at 7-6, the road to the playoffs is much tougher without a clear tiebreaker advantage against the Ravens.

As we know in the NFL, the Browns’ chances come down to the head coach and quarterback. Looming over both is the general manager in charge of helping both of those be at their best.

For Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski, Baker Mayfield was an important part of why they took their jobs in Cleveland in the first place. Berry was a part of the front office that drafted Mayfield, and Stefanski saw a chance to develop a young quarterback who had already proved he could play at the NFL level.

While Berry wasn’t in charge when Mayfield was drafted, and Stefanski was still in Minnesota, both chose to tie their professional careers to the top overall pick from the 2018 NFL draft. They didn’t select Mayfield, but they did choose him when taking over the Browns.

Given Mayfield’s contract status, they have a chance to go in another direction. They have real reason for concern that the quarterback was not able to take the next step this year and couldn’t connect with a dynamic weapon like Odell Beckham Jr. Injuries play a huge part in that, as do Stefanski’s system and the organization’s inability to make things work with Beckham.

As is true for most things, the blame falls on more than just one person.

This offseason, the team could take another shot at quarterback by bringing in a veteran free agent, trading for a big-name starter or even looking to the draft. Or they could once again choose Mayfield either due to lack of other options or a firm belief in what he can be when healthy.

Berry and Stefanski chose Mayfield once — will they do it again? The next three weeks could decide both the story of this season and the next few years.

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Baker Mayfield Today

The Cleveland Browns are playing the first game of the post-Odell Beckham Jr. era on Sunday afternoon. So far, things are going very well. Cleveland is leading Cincinnati, 24-7, on Sunday afternoon. Baker Mayfield is 7 for 8 for 121 yards and one touchdown. Unsurprisingly, many are taking to social...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Spun

Myles Garrett Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Sunday

After a noisy week in Cleveland, Ohio that included the release of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., many doubted Baker Mayfield and the Browns heading into their week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Myles Garrett wasn’t one of them. According to the All-Pro edge rusher, he pointed to the...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield sends message to Odell Beckham following release

There don’t appear to be any hard feelings between Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr., at least on Mayfield’s end. Mayfield called Beckham a “good friend” and wished the wide receiver well following Sunday’s win over Cincinnati. That game marked the Cleveland Browns’ first game since Beckham’s upcoming release was confirmed.
NFL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield’s Wife, Emily, Addresses Instagram Controversy

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily Mayfield, came under fire on social media on Sunday for a post she shared on her Instagram Story. The Browns beat the Lions on Sunday, though it wasn’t a great day for Mayfield at quarterback. He had a rough game and was booed at one point by fans. Mayfield reportedly ran off the field without celebrating the win and then refused to speak with the media.
NFL
Sporting News

Lions given penalty after lineman 'said something about someone's mother,' coach says

When Lions fans came back from a commercial break Sunday, they might have been surprised to see that their team had been penalized 15 yards. Guard Jonah Jackson was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct between the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth quarter, The penalty moved the Lions from a first-and-10 at the Browns' 42 to a first-and-25 at the Lions' 43.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#The Afc North
FanSided

Baker Mayfield has started a Browns civil war

If you made it to this point that means you didn’t just get mad at a headline and leave a hateful comment on the post – so you deserve a pat on the back. Let’s check out how Baker Mayfield is exciting a Browns civil war. The Cleveland Browns fan...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Baker Mayfield tears up ahead of Julius Jones’ execution

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has long been a supporter of Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones, even fighting for his innocence multiple times in the past. With that said, the former Oklahoma Sooner signal-caller couldn’t contain his emotions when talking about Jones and his nearing execution on Thursday. Speaking...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cleveland Browns get disappointing news on the running back front

On Wednesday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that running back Kareem Hunt will not play in Week 11 as they take on the winless Detroit Lions. Yahoo Sports’ Josh Alper reported that Stefanski mentioned Kareem Hunt is making progress in his recovery but is not ready to play this week. This will be the 5th straight game Hunt has missed due to a calf strain.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troubling Baker Mayfield News

Despite getting the win over the Detroit Lions today, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wasn’t in the mood to show off his swagger after the game. According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, Mayfield was the first Browns player to leave the field after the final whistle. He reportedly looked mad, didn’t celebrate with fans or teammates, and declined to speak to the media afterwards.
NFL
600 ESPN El Paso

Jarvis Landry Sends Subtle Shots At Baker Mayfield

The saga with Baker Mayfield and his wide receivers continues onward. Whoever thought it was over with the departure of Odell Beckham Jr. was wrong, because now Jarvis Landry has spoken up on his quarterback. He states how he does everything right on Sundays and doesn't know why he isn't getting the ball. He also was asked about why the passing game isn't working and he responded with a no answer of no I don't I'm sorry.
NFL
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield’s wife calls out Browns after QB skips media session

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns are coming off an ugly 13-10 home win over the lifeless Detroit Lions on Sunday. It’s a game that saw the injured Mayfield throw two interceptions while completing just 15-of-29 passes as he deals with and plays through three different injuries. In surprising fashion,...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Terrible Throw By Baker Mayfield Is Going Viral

Baker Mayfield came into today’s must-win game against the Detroit Lions nursing several injuries, including a bruised heel and torn labrum in his left shoulder. Mayfield is admittedly playing through a lot of pain, but it was Cleveland Browns fans who were hurting watching him throw a brutal early interception.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
96K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy