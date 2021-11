People who live on the North Coast are united by one simple guarantee. No matter where we go or what we’re doing, we are surrounded by beauty. What makes us all different in this shared home is exactly how we see that beauty. Some of us spend days out on the water, while others have never been on a boat. Hikers may climb to the highest peaks, while some prefer to stick to the beach. There simply isn’t enough time to see it all, which is why photographs from a wide variety of people tell the true story of the North Coast.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 10 DAYS AGO