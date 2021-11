Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia- As one of the most successful companies in the drone delivery industry in the Southeast Asia, Alphaswift has rapidly raised in rank to become the largest drone delivery company in Malaysia. The company has received approval from the National Technology Innovation Sandbox to conduct over 400 h/16,000 km drone cargo delivery pilot project between the 1st week of December 2021 to the last week of April 2022. Recently, Alphaswift and AirGo Design signed an MoU agreement as a framework to collaborate on innovative drone delivery solutions. To start with AirGo is providing its lightweight Dronebox demo containers for the pilot project. Meanwhile, Alphaswift is joining the Drone Logistics Ecosystem to collaborate with its members in the standardisation of the industry by providing innovative solutions.

