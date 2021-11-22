ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

The Most Memorable Beauty Looks From 2021

By Sumiko Wilson
coveteur.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was one of the oddest years on record: trepidant beginnings, bold reemergences, and unhinged headlines. It also somehow went by in approximately 2.5 seconds, flat. This time of year used to mean that our timelines would be revisited by the familiar meme featuring a (frequently parodied) woman stepping away from...

coveteur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Bashir
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Oprah
Person
Lil Nas X
Vogue

This Hairstylist Cuts The World’s Best Bobs, Including Alexa Chung’s

If there was such a thing as a haircut league table, then the bob is undoubtedly 2021’s winner. A style that has tempted even the most die-hard long-hair wearers to snip it all off, if you didn’t get one this year, then chances are you certainly considered it. Hairstylist George Northwood, who is known for his low maintenance and undone aesthetic, is one expert who has always championed the short hairstyle of the moment – and is the man to see if you’re thinking of getting one now.
HAIR CARE
coveteur.com

Nostalgia Is the Biggest Beauty Trend of the Year

Nostalgia has been trending for some time now, but Y2K beauty hit a fever pitch this year. From eyelids covered in pastel shades to lips drenched in gloss, the makeup and hairstyles that were all the rage in '90s and the early aughts can be found all over TikTok and Instagram.
SKIN CARE
coveteur.com

How Recho Omondi Uses a Podcast to Break Down the Barriers of Fashion

Silence, a phrase better heard (or left unheard) than read. Inflection, intonation, sarcasm, all of which add to the complexity of a statement or argument but are difficult to convey via print. So, when Recho Omondi records a podcast, she's not responsible for interpreting her fashion industry guests' interviews as a writer or reporter would. Instead it's up to the audience of The Cutting Room Floor, or what Omondi describes as fashion's only fashion show, to come to their own conclusions about the guest.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Cbs#Trepidant Beginnings
coveteur.com

The Year of Red Carpet References: Blurring the Lines Between Past & Present

Is it just us, or have celebs been doing their homework? Though the pandemic has prevented some red carpet events from returning in full force this year, celebrities and their stylists still managed to serve us a few showstopping ensembles, many of which featured brilliant references. Whether it was an homage to an icon of the past, like Yara Shahidi's tribute to Josephine Baker at the Met Gala, or an update on an archival piece, the looks indicated a measure of intentionality that elevated them beyond the level of aesthetics alone. Talk of trend cycles has dominated the fashion discourse this year and both parties are keeping in step with the zeitgeist by shifting away from single-wear seasonality.
BEAUTY & FASHION
coveteur.com

How 2021 Revived Our Love of Fashion

This year we witnessed something of a return to fashion. Suddenly, red carpets were back in action, fashion weeks across the world returned, and designers leaned into bold, bright, and glamorous. "After one too many months spent indoors, 2021 saw the real-life return of some of the biggest cultural events, which brought together some of the most influential celebrities—and a whole lot of fashion," explains global shopping platform Lyst's Content Lead, Morgane Le Caer. "From the Grammy's to Fashion Week, the highly anticipated return of the Met Gala, and Kanye West's Donda parties, it quickly became clear the industry's A-Listers were going to take advantage of this return to normality to make some of their strongest fashion statements yet, and it seems as though one viral fashion moment came after the next."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
coveteur.com

How GQ Fashion Critic Rachel Tashjian Styles Her Vintage Finds

Welcome to Style Diaries, a new series where we research the physical manifestations of our closet tours IRL. We're asking friends and tastemakers to show us what they're *actually* wearing during the week and to provide a little insight into their thoughts on the current state of fashion. This week, we are speaking with GQ's fashion critic Rachel Tashjian. With her eclectic curation of vintage pieces, Tashjian's wardrobe is evidence of her expert eye. Everything is purchased and worn with intention, each item possessing a little history of its own.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
coveteur.com

How to Nail Issa’s No-Makeup Makeup Beauty Look

Can we have a moment of silence for Issa Rae's skin on the cover of our latest digital issue, Class of '21? While genetics and wellness habits—like minding your own business—definitely play a role in her glowing complexion, she has another tool in her arsenal: makeup artist Joanna Simkin. Ahead, Simkin breaks down the products and techniques she relies on to ensure a photo-ready finish every single time.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
Cosmopolitan

Here’s What the ‘House of Gucci’ Cast Looks Like vs. Their IRL Counterparts

The new House of Gucci movie tells the very real story of all of the scandal, power, love, betrayal, and, yes, even murder, that surrounded the Gucci family back in the day. And as much as each of the actors cast in the film were 100% mesmerizing, when a movie's based on real-life, you can't help but wonder exactly how much the actors looked like the real-life people.
BEAUTY & FASHION
coveteur.com

No, Red Nails Aren’t Basic—Meet J. Hannah’s Counterpoint to Holiday Hues

It makes complete sense that a jewelry brand would branch out into nail polish production—flashing hands to show off signet rings doesn't have the same effect with a manicure past its prime. When we last caught up with Jess Hannah Révész, the founder of J. Hannah, at her studio in 2018, she shared that the new category "started out as a joke." But it's been three years since our visit, and four years since the launch of their varnishes and J. Hannah's polish palette is steeped in a deep sense of style, taste, and curiosity.
SKIN CARE
coveteur.com

Raoúl Alejandre Is Pushing Past the Conventional Limits of Beauty

Glamorous. Fierce. Vibrant. Modern. Makeup artist Raoúl Alejandre's work has a distinctive aesthetic that's instantly recognizable. It's one that has captured the eyes of a client base that ranges from provocateurs like Lil Nas X to mega stars like Angelina Jolie to trendsetters like Alexa Demie, all for whom he's created some memorable looks that have blown our collective minds. And, after what feels like eons of minimalist makeup (and one whole year of no makeup at all), seeing someone who is not only so technically gifted, but who is clearly having a lot of fun with his looks is exactly the diversion and inspiration we all needed right now.
MAKEUP
purewow.com

Gabrielle Union Sports Stunning High-Slit Cutout Dress for Gucci Love Parade in Los Angeles

Gabrielle Union attended a major Gucci event last night and naturally, she looked stunning in one of the brand’s own styles. On Tuesday, Union and her family—husband Dwyane Wade and her stepdaughter, Zaya—attended the Gucci Love Parade on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. For the occasion, the 49-year-old looked incredible in a peach dress from the Gucci Summer 2020 collection. The piece featured a thigh-high slit and a flower cutout at the midriff. She paired the look with long braids, a Gucci clutch and a pair of mint heels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cosmopolitan

Gigi Hadid Just Got Bangs and She Looks Absolutely Incredible

Gigi Hadid has done it again, constantly raising the bar for all of us and doing it flawlessly. The 26-year-old supermodel just switched up her hair again, this time with bangs. Naturally, she took to good 'ol Instagram to share her new look with fans. This content is imported from...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Behind Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ Transformation With Her Makeup and Hair Team

Makeup artist Sarah Tanno and hair stylist Frederic Aspiras are the masterminds behind some of Lady Gaga’s most iconic looks. From the bubblegum pink “Rain on Me” wig and alienesque design to the “The Color of the Pomegranates”-inspired creations for Gaga’s “911” music video, Tanno and Aspiras have been working in tandem at the Haus of Gaga (the name Gaga uses to describe her creative team) for years. But “House of Gucci,” in theaters now, provided them their biggest challenge yet — they needed to strip away the public persona of Gaga and have audiences only see Patrizia Reggiani. Director Ridley Scott...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy