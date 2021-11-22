The Most Memorable Beauty Looks From 2021

Is it just us, or have celebs been doing their homework? Though the pandemic has prevented some red carpet events from returning in full force this year, celebrities and their stylists still managed to serve us a few showstopping ensembles, many of which featured brilliant references. Whether it was an homage to an icon of the past, like Yara Shahidi's tribute to Josephine Baker at the Met Gala, or an update on an archival piece, the looks indicated a measure of intentionality that elevated them beyond the level of aesthetics alone. Talk of trend cycles has dominated the fashion discourse this year and both parties are keeping in step with the zeitgeist by shifting away from single-wear seasonality.

