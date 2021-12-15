ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diana Shipping (DSX) Commences Self Tender Offer To Purchase Up To 3.53M Shares at $4.25/Each

 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced the commencement of a tender offer to purchase up to 3,529,411 shares,...

Motley Fool

Sell-Off? Correction? 3 Stocks to Buy That Are Already 50% Off Their Highs

With a discounted stock price, the Chewy's value proposition deserves a closer look. Palantir's state-of-the-art AI benefits government and enterprise businesses alike. Lemonade's big splash into auto insurance could be the catalyst this stock needs. Even though the S&P 500 is trading close to its all-time high, tech investors have...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Information Analysis Incorporated (IAIC) Announces 3.3M Share Offering at $3.04/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Information Analysis Incorporated (NASDAQ: IAIC) today announced it has obtained subscriptions for the sale of 3,289,525 Units at a price of $3.04 per Unit in a private investment in public equity financing (“PIPE”). Each Unit consists of a share of $0.01 par value common stock of the Company (“Common Stock”) and the right to receive a warrant exercisable for .20 shares of common stock which equates to one share for every five Units purchased. Each such warrant is exercisable commencing January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2026 at a price of $4.50 for each whole share. The price per Unit was determined using the 5-day Volume Weighted Average Price from November 26, 2021 to and including December 2, 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) Prices 1.91M Share Offering at $1.07/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI), a company focused on the development of intravenous tramadol for the U.S. market, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering with gross proceeds to the Company expected to be approximately $2.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated expenses payable by the Company. The offering equates to 1,910,100 shares at a price to the public of $1.07 per share. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Diana Shipping signs time charter contract for m/v Newport News

Diana Shipping (DSX +2.2%) has announced direct continuation of time charter contract for m/v Newport News with Koch Shipping. The 208,021-dwt Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel has been chartered at a gross charter rate of $28,000 per day, for a period until minimum July 1, 2023 up to maximum September 30, 2023.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Ryerson Holding Corp For: Dec 16 Filed by: Sundarrajan Alagu

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend; 1.3% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE: VAC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share, or $2.16 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 6, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 23,...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Leslie's, Inc. (LESL) Prices 12.5M Share Offering

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Leslie’s, Inc. (the “Company” or “Leslie’s”) (Nasdaq: LESL) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 12,500,000 shares of common stock (the “Offering”) by certain of the Company’s non-management stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”). The Selling Stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. Leslie’s is not offering any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. Settlement is scheduled for December 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Pulmatrix (PULM) Announces $6.75M Direct Share Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pulmatrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: PULM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary and non-pulmonary disease using its patented iSPERSE™ technology, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 6,745 shares of convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 5,620,834 shares of common stock for gross proceeds of $6.75 million in a registered direct offering. The shares of preferred stock will have a stated value of $1,000 per share and are convertible into an aggregate of 11,241,668 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $0.60 per share at any time. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.70 per share, will become exercisable six months following the date of issuance, and will expire 5 years following the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE) Announces 1.47M Share Flow-Through Offering at CAD $21/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE: SKE) is pleased to announce a structured non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of 1,471,739 flow-through common shares at a price of C$21.00 per flow-through common share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$30.9 million. Franco-Nevada Corporation ("Franco-Nevada") will be the end purchaser of the common shares issued in connection with the Offering.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Genenta S.p.A. (GNTA) Prices Upsized 2.4M ADS IPO at $11.50/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Genenta Science S.p.A (NASDAQ: GNTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno-gene therapy for solid tumors, including the lead product candidate, Temferon™, announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 2.4 million American Depositary Shares, or ADSs, each representing one ordinary share, at a public offering price of $11.50 per share. Genenta also sold 720,114 ordinary shares reserved for subscription by its existing shareholders at a price of $11.50 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, including ordinary shares, are expected to be approximately $36 million before deducting underwriting and advisory fees and offering expenses. In addition, Genenta has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days from the date of the final prospectus to purchase an additional 360,000 ADSs, which, if exercised, the gross proceeds from the offering will be approximately $40 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Silvergate Capital (SI) Launches $400M Share Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) announced today the launch of an underwritten public offering of $400 million of shares of Class A common stock. The Company also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $60 million of shares of Class A common stock.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Mogo (MOGO) Announces 6.11M Share and Warrant Direct Offering at $4.50/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO), a financial technology, digital payments and crypto company, announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional investors for the sale of an aggregate of 6,111,112 common shares and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,055,556 common shares (each whole warrant, a “Warrant” and each common share and one-half of one Warrant, a “Unit”), at a purchase price of US$4.50 per Unit, in a registered direct offering (the “Offering”). The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company are expected to be approximately US$27.5 million, before deducting placement agent’s fees and expenses of the Offering payable by the Company. The Offering is expected to close on or about December 13, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Carnival Corp. (CCL) Post Q4 Loss of $2.31/Share

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) reported Q4 EPS of ($2.31), $1.03 worse than the analyst estimate of ($1.28). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.29 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Blue Owl Capital (OWL) Prices 26.7M Share Secondary Offering at $14.50/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by NBSH Blue Investments II, LLC of 26,717,377 shares of the Company's Class A common stock at a price to the public of $14.50 per share. The Offering is expected to close on or about December 9, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, the Selling Stockholder has granted the underwriters a 25-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,007,606 shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts. The Selling Stockholder will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. Blue Owl is not selling any of its Class A common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional ordinary shares. In addition, none of Blue Owl's directors or officers sold any shares of Class A common stock in this offering.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Prices 7.7M Share Offering at $44.75/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) today announced that its previously announced underwritten public offering to sell 7,700,000 shares of common stock has been priced for total gross proceeds of approximately $344.6 million. The underwriters will sell the shares to purchasers directly or through agents, through brokers in brokerage transactions on Nasdaq, to dealers in negotiated transactions or in a combination of such methods of sale, at a fixed price or prices, which may be changed, or at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,155,000 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on December 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
GAMBLING
StreetInsider.com

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Prices 4.3M Share and Warrant Offering at $17.50/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,157,144 shares of its common stock, and to certain investors pre-funded warrants to purchase 1,142,856 shares of its common stock at an exercise price of $0.0001. The public offering price of each share of common stock is $17.50 and the public offering price of each pre-funded warrant is $17.4999 per underlying share, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.0001 per share exercise price for each such pre-funded warrant. The aggregate gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately $75.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Syndax. In addition, Syndax granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 645,000 shares of common stock. All of the shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants are being sold by Syndax. The offering is expected to close on December 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

