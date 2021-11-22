Why November 22nd Matters In Rock History

Photo: Getty Images

It’s November 22nd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1990, The Rolling Stones ’ Bill Wyman announced the end of his 17-month long marriage with model Mandy Smith , who was 34 years younger than him. Soon after, Bill’s 30-year-old son would marry Mandy’s mother.

In 2002, Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger of The Doors announced they would record and tour again with a new line-up including former Cult singer Ian Astbury and Police drummer Stewart Copeland .

In 2004, Ozzy Osbourne struggled with a burglar in his English mansion. Although the Prince of Darkness got the masked thief in a headlock, the man was able to break free, jump 30 feet from a window and make off with about 3.2-million dollars of jewelry.

In 1994, Pearl Jam released their third album, Vitalogy , on vinyl, two weeks before it would come out on CD. The record became the first vinyl album to appear on the charts since the domination of the compact disc format.

In 1997, INXS singer Michael Hutchence was found dead in his hotel suite in Sydney. The rocker hanged himself with his belt in what some think was autoerotic asphyxiation gone awry, but there has been no evidence to confirm that.

And in 2004, U2 shot the video for “All Because of You” from the back of a flat-bed truck that was driving through New York City. Later that day, they performed a brief concert under the Brooklyn Bridge for MTV.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music )