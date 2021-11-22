New Orleans Saints Playing Three Games In 12 days

After being borderline unwatchable for a month and a half, the Eagles have played three straight respectable games. The most recent of those was – in my opinion – their most impressive performance of the season last Sunday on the road against a Broncos team that had just decimated the 7-2 Cowboys in Dallas. Nick Sirianni’s offensive approach has done a complete 180, going from a team that almost literally never ran to one that almost literally always runs. Simply put, the former was a disaster and the latter has done wonders for the team, especially Jalen Hurts, who has started to thrive now that much less is being asked of him on a weekly basis. The Eagles’ remaining schedule is also extremely favorable, as the only good quarterback they face the rest of the season is Dak Prescott in Week 18, and who knows if he will even be needed at that point with Dallas’s playoff position possibly locked up by then.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO