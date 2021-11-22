YouTube Gold: Isaiah Stewart Just Loses It

While LeBron James was clearly out of line, bordering on dirty, Isaiah Stewart’s rage-filled antics were far worse. Harkening back to ‘The Malice at the Palace,’ NBA fans were holding their breath as a brawl threatened to erupt in Detroit once again. And just when it seemed things were under control, Stewart broke loose and charged back into the fray, going so far as to race through the bowels of the arena looking for a way to get at LeBron and the Lakers. This kind of behavior is completely unacceptable, and the NBA needs to make an example of Stewart.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO