YouTube Gold: Isaiah Stewart Just Loses It

By Duke Basketball Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeBron James is one of the biggest men in the NBA. One year he worked hard to reduce his body...

Larry Brown Sports

Video: LeBron James was protected from Isaiah Stewart by so many people

LeBron James may have caused Isaiah Stewart to go nuts on him during Sunday’s game with a dirty blow to the face, but he wasn’t on an island afterwards. Far from it. James was ejected for taking a dirty shot that left Stewart bloodied during the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers-Detroit Pistons game (close angles here). Stewart was furious afterwards and got ejected from the game. He wanted to fight everyone (video here).
Larry Brown Sports

Isaiah Stewart addresses LeBron James incident for first time

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
Isaiah Stewart
Lebron James
Fox Sports Radio

Isaiah Stewart Should Bear the Brunt of Punishment

While LeBron James was clearly out of line, bordering on dirty, Isaiah Stewart’s rage-filled antics were far worse. Harkening back to ‘The Malice at the Palace,’ NBA fans were holding their breath as a brawl threatened to erupt in Detroit once again. And just when it seemed things were under control, Stewart broke loose and charged back into the fray, going so far as to race through the bowels of the arena looking for a way to get at LeBron and the Lakers. This kind of behavior is completely unacceptable, and the NBA needs to make an example of Stewart.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron, Isaiah Stewart could meet again in a week unless the NBA steps in

The Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons meet again in a week, and the NBA can prevent another incident between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart with its discipline. During their game on Sunday night, after the four-time NBA champion elbowed the Detroit big man in the face, a bleeding Stewart tried to fight LeBron. Both players were ejected — it was only the second time that LeBron has ever been ejected during his career — and we got a new meme of Russell Westbrook looking tough.
Sportsnet.ca

Tempers flare, LeBron James ejected after striking Isaiah Stewart in face

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was ejected from Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons after he struck Isaiah Stewart in the face, an incident which led to an on-court altercation between the two teams that saw players have to be physically separated from one another. Stewart was also ejected...
The Big Lead

Isaiah Stewart Lost His Mind Trying to Fight LeBron James

The Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers played on Sunday with the Lakers erasing a 15-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter for a 121-116 win. Not that the result matters because this will forever be known as the game where Isaiah Stewart tried to fight LeBron James. Repeatedly.
SportsGrid

LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart Suspended Following Altercation

It’s time for LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart to face the music. The NBA suspended both players after they were involved in an altercation on the free throw line of the Los Angeles Lakers 121-116 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Shams Charania tweeted that James has been suspended for one game while Stewart faces a two-game expulsion.
Larry Brown Sports

Did Isaiah Stewart run into tunnel hunting for LeBron James?

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart was so irate after his confrontation with LeBron James that he appeared ready to go after the Lakers star in the tunnel. James was ejected during Sunday night’s game in Detroit after he took an apparent shot at Stewart’s face while the two were competing for a rebound (video here). The confrontation left Stewart bloody and irate, and the Pistons center basically wanted to take on the entire Lakers team in response.
NBC Sports

LeBron reportedly tried to track down Isaiah Stewart to apologize

Isaiah Stewart lost his mind — and you can’t blame him. He took a fist to the face that drew blood. If that happened in a pickup game on the asphalt, what would go down?. But that blow from LeBron James to the face of Stewart, it looked accidental — LeBron looks like he was trying to use his elbow to get Stewart’s arm off him, and when he came through with his hand caught Stewart in the face. For the record, Pistons fans would disagree with that interpretation; decide for yourself.
FanSided

LeBron James, Isaiah Stewart handed suspensions for near Lakers-Pistons melee

LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart have both been handed out their suspensions for their roles in the near Lakers-Pistons melee on Sunday night. Things nearly got incredibly ugly at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday night with the Los Angeles Lakers visiting the Detroit Pistons. A fracas started after LeBron James “inadvertently” hit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart in the eye with an elbow/backhand.
RealGM

Dwane Casey Says Isaiah Stewart Should Face No Further Punishment

After Isaiah Stewart was hit in the face by LeBron James on Sunday night, he attempted to go after James and other Lakers several times. There were also worries that Stewart would attempt to re-enter the arena through the back hallway. For his part, Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey...
lakers365.com

Lakers-Pistons: We may not get rematch between LeBron, Isaiah Stewart

The Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons meet again in a week, and the NBA can prevent another incident between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart with its discipline. During their game on Sunday night, after the four-time NBA champion elbowed the Detroit big man in the face, a bleeding Stewart tried to fight LeBron. Both players were ejected — it was only the second time that LeBron has ever been ejected during his career — and we got a new meme of Russell Westbrook looking tough.
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Readiness To Fight Isaiah Stewart

It was an eventful night in the 2021-22 NBA season as the Detroit Pistons hosted the Los Angeles Lakers. While many highlights of the game could be remembered, including Jerami Grant catching fire from beyond the arc and the Lakers overturning a 17-point deficit to win the game, the scuffle between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart will be what most fans will remember.
