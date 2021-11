Plans for the redevelopment of the Midtown site once home to Lee Beaman’s auto dealership seemingly have been altered — and dramatically so. A document submitted to the Metro Water and Sewer Services Department notes the key portion of the site, about eighth acres, is now being eyed for office buildings with a collective 1.32 million square feet, a 350-room hotel, multiple restaurants with a combined 6,000 seats, 60,000 square feet of retail space and residential buildings with a collective 1,000 units (630 one-bedroom and 270 two-bedroom).

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO