Princess Eugenie cares passionately about the environment and has been in attendance at the COP26 summit taking place in Glasgow. The royal shared some clips and photos on her Instagram page of her at the second day of the summit, with the first part of her day focusing on the oceans, as she sat in talks and met with representatives to discuss blue carbon research. She also visited a makeshift polar base camp, where she presumably heard about the effects of climate change in the Arctic regions.

WORLD ・ 23 DAYS AGO