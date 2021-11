Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hailed the impact of his young players. Academy graduates Cole Palmer and James McAtee both featured in our 3-0 win over Everton. Guardiola told the club's website: "I said many times, all of us we believe, not just me, Txiki (Begiristain) as well, we believe we have a good generation in the academy, with four or five players with quite good potential to help us.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO