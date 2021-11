David Moyes admitted it would be a challenge to play behind closed doors again ahead of West Ham’s Europa League match at Rapid Vienna.Austria has recently returned to a full national lockdown as restrictions were reintroduced to curb rising Covid-19 infections across much of Europe.It will be West Ham’s first match in an empty stadium since the opening fixture of pre-season, and the manager admitted it could have an effect.“I think it is (a challenge),” Moyes said.“I think it was something we hoped we wouldn’t see again, I think we all hoped that supporters were going to be back and...

UEFA ・ 4 DAYS AGO