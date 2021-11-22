Jets’ Receiver Elijah Moore Is Starting to Catch On

With all the hoopla surrounding 2021 first-round quarterback Zach Wilson, second-round wide receiver Elijah Moore has flown under the radar.

That all changed however against Miami. Moore posted eight catches for 141 yards and added a touchdown.

In the midst of a 2-8 season, there is no question, this kind of production outburst serves as a bright spot and it gives Jets’ fans something to hold onto.

Even more impressive than his production on the field Sunday, was his comment after the game and it is the very thing that should provide hope of a brighter future.

“I got open, scored. That’s all,” Moore told reporters. “We didn’t win, so it was not good enough.”

Did you catch what he said?

Moore is not satisfied not winning the game. This is exactly the type of player the Jets need and they need more guys like this.

New York needs guys who are not satisfied with losing.

Moore had been having a relatively quiet season while sporting rather domestic numbers as he has been finding his way in the NFL. He did have the one breakout game earlier this month against Indianapolis. In that game, Moore caught seven passes for 84 yards and added two touchdowns.

However, nothing was like the game against the Dolphins, where he was able to showcase some of that elite speed.

There is real reason for optimism about Moore on game film.

#8 Elijah Moore 5-foot-8, 178 pounds

40-yard-dash-time: 4.35

2021 Stats: 25 receptions, targeted 46 times, 274 yards, 11.0 AVG. 3 TD

2021 game film reviewed: (9/12) CAR, (9/19) NE, (9/26) DEN, (10/10) DEN, (10/24) NE, (10/31) CIN, (11/4) IND, (11/21) MIA

Grade: A - (Blue-Chip Player; Elite)

Scouting Report:

Diminutive and confident looking wide receiver with good athletic ability, speed and quickness who shows want. Plays bigger than he is. Confident demeanor and presence. Playmaker. Shows ability to run good looking routes at all three routes levels. Gets into routes and shows excellent toughness and concentration in tight coverages to haul in catches. Can get in and out of breaks quickly to create separation. Fluid hips. Can snap off a route. Shows ability to work back towards the quarterback and towards the football. Can find soft spots in coverage. Can adjust to the ball. Good body control. Decent hands. Confident hands. Plucks the ball out of the air. Big play capability. Shows desire to pick up yardage after the catch. Even will reach and extend the ball at the end of a play when going out of bounds. Able to put on a move and make a defender miss after the catch. Fights for more yardage. Able to take pitch and run sweeps effectively. I am not seeing anything that stands out as a consistent negative, other than he does not extend for passes. Underrated. Huge upside. Downfield minded. Will only get better with more consistent quarterback play.

There is no doubt, NFL teams talked themselves out of Moore because of his size. Now, they will live to regret it when they have to face him on the field.

