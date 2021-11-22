ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For the first time, a Black Santa will greet kids at U.S. Disney parks

 7 days ago

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. For the first time, American Disney parks have a Black Santa greeting kids at...

SPY

These Eye-Catching Outdoor Christmas Decorations Just Keep Getting Better

For decades, neighbors have been trying to outdo each other with their outdoor displays at Christmas. From Clark Griswold to Darren McGavin, Ralphie’s foul-mouthed father, holiday movies portray a minefield of tactics used to achieve the status of “Best Christmas Decorations on the Block.” This competition has now moved into real life (although it was always based on reality anyway), thanks to frequent news reports and viral videos of decked-out houses dancing to Christmas carols and organized Christmas light tours through towns across America. To join in the fun, even just a little, you’ll need to invest in some of...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Inside the Magic

Guests Take Cover as First Snowfall Stuns Disney Park

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at one Disney Park, and we are not talking about an excessive amount of snoap being sprayed out of a cannon. When Guests visit Disney World, they are never able to see much of a winter wonderland, even if all of the Parks are heavily decorated for the holidays. Being in Central Florida, Orlando may get a slight chill, but snow is not ever in the forecast. That being said, snow is possible in other Disney Parks around the world. Today marked a significant moment in the Disneyland Paris holiday season as both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Experienced their first snowfall of the year!
ORLANDO, FL
Cinema Blend

Fans Respond After Disney Adds Diverse Santa Claus To The Theme Parks

Disney theme parks and the holiday season are both places where nostalgia is in full swing. If you’ve been to Disneyland or Walt Disney World as a kid, then returning as an adult can transport you back to another time. The same is true with the holidays. We tend to remember previous times we spent with our family as much as we enjoy the current season. But with the passage of time comes inevitable change, and this holiday season sees a big change coming to both domestic Disney Parks as we’re seeing a Black Santa Claus entertaining guests for the first time, and fans are applauding the change.
TRAVEL
allears.net

More Character Meet and Greets Have Returned to Disney World!

Character meet and greets have returned to Disney World in a new and modified way that Disney is calling “sightings.”. Character “sightings” allow guests one-on-one time with characters at a distance, and now more character meet and greets have returned to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Learn more here!. At Disney’s Hollywood...
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

The Secret to Seeing Santa OUTSIDE of the Theme Parks in Disney World

You can see Santa in a number of spots in Disney World this year. In Animal Kingdom, you’ll find Santa on a boat. In Hollywood Studios, Santa appears in a special motorcade. You can also spot him during Very Merriest After Hours in Magic Kingdom, and Santa will soon arrive in EPCOT. But, what if you don’t have a park ticket? Well, you could still see Santa if you follow some special steps!
LIFESTYLE
thecorryjournal.com

Santa brings ‘Mittens for Kids’

Santa Claus always makes his rounds on Christmas Eve, but this year he’s getting an early start. In fact, Santa has been stopping in Corry for “Mittens for Kids” for more than 20 years. Santa will visit with children ages 12 and under at the gazebo in Corry City Park...
CORRY, PA
wdwinfo.com

Your Disney Holiday Gift Guide, Just in Time for Black Friday

With the holidays drawing nearer and whispers of stock shortages echoing worryingly through the streets, I thought we might tackle that gift list a bit earlier this year. Plus, a bonus of getting this underway now is that you might be able to enjoy some of the Black Friday specials coming up this week and into next.
SHOPPING
microsoftnewskids.com

Grumpy Cat Meets Santa For The First Time And Completely Falls In Love

You might not know it from the look on Mackenzie’s face, but when the 15-year-old cat met Santa, it was one of the best days of her life. “She has resting grumpy face,” Angela Rasuse, Mackenzie’s mom, told The Dodo. “She can be the happiest cat in the world — like, thriving and having the best time, and she just has this grumpy look on her face.”
PETS
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Spends ‘Family Time’ at Walt Disney World With Husband and Kids

Carrie Underwood and her family made the trip down to Florida for some Disney magic. The family shared photos of Mike and Carrie posing by the legendary castle along with the kids staring at the Dumbo ride. The couple shares 6-year-old Isaiah and 2-year-old Jacob. They also posted a photo of their “grey stuff” plate at the Be Our Guest Restaurant in the Magic Kingdom. The resort is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary through next year.
CELEBRITIES
KMPH.com

Santa flys into River Park in Fresno on Black Friday

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) gave Santa the “all clear” for his annual grand entrance helicopter arrival at River Park Shopping Center on Black Friday. Santa arrived at the Shops at River Park at 10:00 a.m. in the parking lot on the northeast corner of Hwy 41 & Nees Ave.
FRESNO, CA
fox4news.com

Keller U.S. Marine surprises his kids at school in time for the holidays

KELLER, Texas - After more than 300 days away from home, one North Texas military dad will be back with his family for the holidays. Gunnery Sergeant Benni Bennett of Keller surprised his three sons at school. He’s been away from his family after being deployed with the Marine Corps. for almost a year.
KELLER, TX

