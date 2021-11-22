ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health minister warns Germans will be 'either vaccinated, recovered or dead' by end of winter

By Brendan Morrow
 6 days ago
Germany's health minister is issuing a warning to those not vaccinated against COVID-19 as the country grapples with a significant coronavirus surge. Germany is currently facing a fourth wave of COVID-19 cases, which Chancellor Angela Merkel has described as "worse than anything we've seen" during the pandemic so far, Bloomberg reports....

