Dortmund forward Hazard has COVID-19, team fully vaccinated

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has all but ruled out ever taking charge of another club in England The Spaniard is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until 2023 and could extend that, but expects to work elsewhere at some point in the future.Although he has expressed an interest in international football, the 50-year-old admits he has no clear vision of where his long-term future lies.I don't think I am going to train another club in England. I'm a part of this club.Pep GuardiolaOne thing he is sure about, however, is that he cannot see himself being employed by another Premier...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO