UEFA

Dortmund forward Hazard has COVID-19, team fully vaccinated

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDORTMUND, Germany -- Borussia Dortmund forward Thorgan Hazard tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and will miss the team's Champions League game at Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday. Dortmund said the 28-year-old Hazard did...

