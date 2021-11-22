ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, IA

Creston Police Report

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago
(Creston) Creston Police report four arrests, one theft, and one vandalism over the weekend.

*Darlene Loudon of Creston reported the puncturing of the Blowup Nutcracker and damage to the string of lights at Rainbow Park. The estimated loss is $42.

*James Green of Afton reported a break-in at his storage unit at the 900 Block S. Walnut Street. He says numerous items went missing, and the value of the stolen items is currently unknown.

*Deputies at the Union County Law Enforcement Center arrested 39-year old Charles Edward Keeton of Creston for two outside the agency warrants. Authorities held Keeton in the Union County Jail on a $25,300 cash bond.

*Police arrested 31-year old Brooke Marie Carter of Creston at the Courthouse on a Union County Warrant for Driving While Barred. Authorities released Carter from the Union County Jail on a $2000 cash or surety bond.

*Police arrested 23-year old Kole Andrew Lovely of Creston at his residence for Harassment 2nd Degree. Authorities held Lovely in the Union County Jail on a $1000 Bond.

*Police arrested 18-year old Miracle Ann Freeman of Creston at 510 S. Walnut on Assault charges. Officer’s cited and released Freeman.

