MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State put five players in double figures and cruised to an 84-42 win over North Dakota on Sunday afternoon at Bramlage Coliseum. The Cats moved to 3-2. North Dakota dropped to 2-5. K-State dominated both ends of the floor. The Cats had season bests in field goal percentage (60.3) and assists (21) while forcing 17 turnovers and holding North Dakota to a season-low in points. North Dakota was just 17-for-58 from the field (29.3 percent) overall and 3-for-31 (9.7 percent) from behind the three-point line.

