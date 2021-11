HAYS, Kan. β€” Three things did in the Inman Teutons on Saturday afternoon in Hays in the Class 1A football state championship game. Injuries in previous rounds put a couple younger backups in at key spots, running out of timeouts at the end of the first half left them a yard short of a pivotal touchdown, and the Olpe Eagle defense was just too stingy as the Eagles ground out a 35 to 6 state championship win, their second in two years. Olpe gave up just 24 points for the season.

HAYS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO