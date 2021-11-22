ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Fatalities confirmed, more than 20 injured after SUV plows through Wisconsin holiday parade

By Nexstar Media Wire, Denise Craig
KSN News
KSN News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DbOHy_0d3qCw4m00

WAUKESHA, Wis. (NEXSTAR) — Fatalities have been confirmed after a driver of an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in a Milwaukee suburb, according to the city’s police chief.

A live video feed of the Holiday Parade from the City of Waukesha showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place. Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said the SUV struck more than 20 people, including children.

Fire Chief Steve Howard said that 11 adults and 12 “pediatric patients” were transported to nearby hospitals.

Thompson and Howard declined to comment on the number of fatalities until families of the victims could be notified.

One person of interest is in custody in the case, according to Thompson.

Hundreds protest Rittenhouse acquittal across US

Several social media reports claim shots were fired from the SUV; however, Thompson clarified during a press conference that the shots were fired by a police officer attempting to stop the SUV. No one was injured by the gunfire.

Gov. Tony Evers tweeted that he and his wife, Kathy were “praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act.”

“I’m grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information,” he said.

Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman, told the AP that he was watching the parade with his family when they saw the SUV come speeding into the area.

“Then we heard a loud bang,” Tenorio said. “And after that, we just heard deafening cries and screams from the crowd, from the people at the parade. And people started rushing, running away with tears in their eyes crying.”

Tenorio said he saw about 10 people, children and adults, on the ground who appeared to have been hit by the vehicle.

“It just happened so fast,” he said. “It was pretty horrifying.”

Thompson said it is a “very fluid investigation.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSN News

Wichita teen, 13, critically injured in accidental shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A local juvenile, 13, has been shot in what Wichita police are calling an accidental shooting. “I think we’re looking at it as probably an accidental until obviously, we know for sure, we still got questions that need to be answered,” said Sergeant Clayton Schuler of the Wichita Police Department. The […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

WPD: Wichita man dies after fatal punch at Mulligan’s Pub

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 31-year-old man died after getting punched during a fight outside of Mulligan’s Pub early Friday morning. The Wichita Police Department got a disturbance call regarding Mulligan’s Pub, 8343 E. 32nd St. North, around 2 a.m. Nov. 26. Several callers indicated there was a fight involving multiple people. The victim, Alonzo […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
West Allis, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Waukesha, WI
Waukesha, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Milwaukee, WI
Accidents
Waukesha, WI
Crime & Safety
Waukesha, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Steve Howard
KSN News

KSN News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
785K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy