Spartan Investment Group acquired its 38th facility in 2021, bringing its total portfolio to over 50 facilities spread across WA, OR, CO, TX, AR, WI, TN, GA, and FL. Spartan has executed its plan to expand its FreeUp Storage national brand across the United States, bringing elevated brand standards and serving storage needs in high demand growth markets. In 2022, Spartan plans to add $500 Million in new assets on its quest to build a $1B dollar portfolio branded under its FreeUp Storage national brand.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO