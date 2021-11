First Communities’ Pauline Houchins reveals the hottest areas of the fast-growing region. The perfect climate, a lower cost of living, tax breaks and some of the highest-paying jobs—the Southeast has got them all. No wonder so many people have been relocating to this region, even before the health crisis. The move continues to fuel a surge in multifamily demand across several established metros, but smaller cities are also performing well.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO