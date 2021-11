Trolling the Biden administration has become a Musk family affair.Maye Musk, son Elon Musk and his sister Tosca Musk have been trading barbs at Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg for the past four days after the White House excluded Tesla from recent events to promote electric vehicles.Ms Musk dropped a series of laugh and zany face emojis on Twitter after the president praised General Motors and its CEO for leading the United State’s electric vehicle industry, saying the company "electrified the entire auto industry"."Biden’s speech was written 20 years ago, just before GM killed the electric car,"...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 6 DAYS AGO