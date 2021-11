The launch of Apple’s AirTags were not welcomed by Tile, a company whose CEO was now facing competition with an entity with a fierce control over its software and hardware to provide the best user experience possible. In short, CJ Prober, the man who runs Tile, was feeling the heat, most likely believing that the company’s business would be hurt severely, but the exact opposite has happened. The executive claims that revenues have gone up thanks to the introduction of AirTags, but he still believes Apple’s trackers are limiting competition.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO