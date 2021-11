Just as one city—Washington D.C.—said it would roll back its face mask mandate, another reinstituted its own. Erie County, New York—home of Buffalo—did so to protect its citizens from a winter COVID wave that came early, as cases rose and hospitals were threatened to be overwhelmed. "We really need to keep the hospitals from being inundated," Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County executive, said on Monday in a news conference. "These numbers are not good." Read on to see what this mandate may mean for you, no matter where you live—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

