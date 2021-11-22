ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Highest-rated football recruits from Idaho over the last 20 years

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Hwoq_0d3q9Rph00
Bobak // Wikimedia Commons

Highest-rated football recruits from Idaho over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Idaho since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WE6SD_0d3q9Rph00
247Sports

#30: Austin Bolt (2020)

- College: Boise State
- High school: Borah Senior (Boise, ID)
- National ranking: not available in 2020 (3 stars, 0.8499 rating)
- Position ranking: #68 (ATH)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#29: Tanoa Togiai (2020)

- College: Utah
- High school: Rigby (Rigby, ID)
- National ranking: #1,368 in 2020 (3 stars, 0.8416 rating)
- Position ranking: #69 (SDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nJcFD_0d3q9Rph00
247Sports

#28: Kyler Manu (2015)

- College: Washington
- High school: Highland (Pocatello, ID)
- National ranking: #1,196 in 2015 (3 stars, 0.8387 rating)
- Position ranking: #72 (OLB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ixxR_0d3q9Rph00
247Sports

#27: Alec Kuzmack (2017)

- College: Washington State
- High school: Eagle (Eagle, ID)
- National ranking: #1,130 in 2017 (3 stars, 0.8394 rating)
- Position ranking: #105 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39FMTd_0d3q9Rph00
247Sports

#26: Jonah Elliss (2021)

- College: Utah
- High school: Moscow Senior (Moscow, ID)
- National ranking: #1,072 in 2021 (3 stars, 0.8511 rating)
- Position ranking: #113 (LB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qAk89_0d3q9Rph00
247Sports

#25: Keegan Duncan (2019)

- College: Boise State
- High school: Declo Senior (Declo, ID)
- National ranking: #1,025 in 2019 (3 stars, 0.8537 rating)
- Position ranking: #75 (ATH)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#24: Wayne Kirby (2016)

- College: Oregon
- High school: Highland (Pocatello, ID)
- National ranking: #1,020 in 2016 (3 stars, 0.8422 rating)
- Position ranking: #64 (DT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39pyaZ_0d3q9Rph00
247Sports

#23: Kole Bailey (2016)

- College: Boise State
- High school: Twin Falls Senior (Twin Falls, ID)
- National ranking: #973 in 2016 (3 stars, 0.844 rating)
- Position ranking: #81 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#22: Alec Dhaenens (2013)

- College: Boise State
- High school: Fruitland (Fruitland, ID)
- National ranking: #926 in 2013 (3 stars, 0.8433 rating)
- Position ranking: #36 (TE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00wjp0_0d3q9Rph00
247Sports

#21: Aisa Kelemete (2017)

- College: Boise State
- High school: Highland (Pocatello, ID)
- National ranking: #894 in 2017 (3 stars, 0.8479 rating)
- Position ranking: #51 (WDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Idaho

247Sports

#20: Joey Martarano (2013)

- College: Boise State
- High school: Fruitland (Fruitland, ID)
- National ranking: #875 in 2013 (3 stars, 0.8462 rating)
- Position ranking: #51 (ILB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A2rqg_0d3q9Rph00
247Sports

#19: Matt James (2014)

- College: Washington
- High school: Coeur d'Alene (Coeur D Alene, ID)
- National ranking: #846 in 2014 (3 stars, 0.8479 rating)
- Position ranking: #77 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#18: Taysom Hill (2009)

- College: Stanford
- High school: Highland (Pocatello, ID)
- National ranking: #782 in 2009 (3 stars, 0.8559 rating)
- Position ranking: #28 (PRO)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#17: Brandon Hanna (2007)

- College: Oregon
- High school: Lake City (Coeur D Alene, ID)
- National ranking: #769 in 2007 (3 stars, 0.8385 rating)
- Position ranking: #29 (WDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IcVv3_0d3q9Rph00
247Sports

#16: Drew Berger (2015)

- College: Boise State
- High school: Coeur d'Alene (Coeur D Alene, ID)
- National ranking: #769 in 2015 (3 stars, 0.8548 rating)
- Position ranking: #28 (ILB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Idaho, according to Tripadvisor

247Sports

#15: Darren Markle (2009)

- College: Washington State
- High school: Mountain View (Meridian, ID)
- National ranking: #767 in 2009 (3 stars, 0.859 rating)
- Position ranking: #45 (ILB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#14: Matt Ballenger (2007)

- College: Colorado
- High school: Skyview (Nampa, ID)
- National ranking: #749 in 2007 (3 stars, 0.8403 rating)
- Position ranking: #34 (PRO)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AdK4a_0d3q9Rph00
247Sports

#13: Don Hill (2014)

- College: USC
- High school: Timberline (Boise, ID)
- National ranking: #568 in 2014 (3 stars, 0.8626 rating)
- Position ranking: #25 (SDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f9p5a_0d3q9Rph00
247Sports

#12: Eric Cotton (2013)

- College: Stanford
- High school: Nampa Senior (Nampa, ID)
- National ranking: #549 in 2013 (3 stars, 0.8651 rating)
- Position ranking: #20 (TE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Af9ET_0d3q9Rph00
247Sports

#11: Gaard Memmelaar (2020)

- College: Washington
- High school: Middleton (Middleton, ID)
- National ranking: #521 in 2020 (3 stars, 0.8763 rating)
- Position ranking: #29 (OG)
- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gdoul_0d3q9Rph00
247Sports

#10: Chase Blakley (2014)

- College: Boise State
- High school: Coeur d'Alene (Coeur D Alene, ID)
- National ranking: #476 in 2014 (3 stars, 0.8711 rating)
- Position ranking: #41 (ATH)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#9: Carson York (2007)

- College: Oregon
- High school: Lake City (Coeur D Alene, ID)
- National ranking: #357 in 2007 (3 stars, 0.875 rating)
- Position ranking: #23 (OG)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#8: Carl Tuitavuki (2002)

- College: Arizona
- High school: Madison Senior (Rexburg, ID)
- National ranking: #351 in 2002 (3 stars, 0.8667 rating)
- Position ranking: #34 (DT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#7: Jon Clark (2002)

- College: Houston
- High school: Madison Senior (Rexburg, ID)
- National ranking: #261 in 2002 (4 stars, 0.9 rating)
- Position ranking: #19 (TE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BIdw8_0d3q9Rph00
247Sports

#6: Tanner Mangum (2012)

- College: BYU
- High school: Eagle (Eagle, ID)
- National ranking: #123 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9475 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (PRO)
- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Idaho

247Sports

#5: Peni Holakeituai (2002)

- College: Kansas State
- High school: Madison Senior (Rexburg, ID)
- National ranking: #106 in 2002 (4 stars, 0.9333 rating)
- Position ranking: #10 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0izV8F_0d3q9Rph00
247Sports

#4: Colson Yankoff (2018)

- College: Washington
- High school: Coeur d'Alene (Coeur D Alene, ID)
- National ranking: #91 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9564 rating)
- Position ranking: #6 (DUAL)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qyFxX_0d3q9Rph00
247Sports

#3: Tristen Hoge (2015)

- College: Notre Dame
- High school: Highland (Pocatello, ID)
- National ranking: #89 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9585 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (OC)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eATFw_0d3q9Rph00
247Sports

#2: Tommy Togiai (2018)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Highland (Pocatello, ID)
- National ranking: #55 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9721 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (DT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

Bobak // Wikimedia Commons

#1: Jacob Bower (2004)

- College: BYU
- High school: Meridian (Meridian, ID)
- National ranking: #26 in 2004 (3 stars, 0.8333 rating)
- Position ranking: #25 (PRO)
- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Best counties to retire to in Idaho

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
City
Rigby, ID
City
Nampa, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
State
Colorado State
Local
Idaho College Sports
City
Fruitland, ID
State
Arizona State
City
Moscow, ID
City
Pocatello, ID
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
Local
Idaho Sports
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Oregon climbs in AP, coaches polls

After its rivalry win over Oregon State Saturday, Oregon climbed slightly in both major polls. The Ducks are up to No. 10 on both the AP Poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll. They jumped one spot in both polls after freefalling to No. 11 last week. There was plenty...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#Boise State High School#Sde#Highland#Olb#Eagle
On3.com

Ohio State coach on hot seat after Michigan loss

Saturday’s rendition of The Game between Michigan and Ohio State featured a physical Wolverines team and a snowstorm, a combination that proved lethal for the Buckeyes and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa. Ohio State entered the game heavily favored against Michigan, but what ensued was a dominant performance by the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Ohio State University
Sports
Stanford University
On3.com

Controversial no-call comes early in Iron Bowl

The Iron Bowl is never without controversy. In Saturday afternoon’s annual game between Alabama and Auburn, Tigers cornerback Roger McCreary was not flagged for pass interference while defending Alabama wideout Jameson Williams. McCreary wrapped his arm around Williams and dragged him to the ground as they ran down the sideline.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star OT Malik Agbo narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy