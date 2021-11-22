Bobak // Wikimedia Commons

Highest-rated football recruits from Idaho over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Idaho since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

247Sports

#30: Austin Bolt (2020)

- College: Boise State

- High school: Borah Senior (Boise, ID)

- National ranking: not available in 2020 (3 stars, 0.8499 rating)

- Position ranking: #68 (ATH)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#29: Tanoa Togiai (2020)

- College: Utah

- High school: Rigby (Rigby, ID)

- National ranking: #1,368 in 2020 (3 stars, 0.8416 rating)

- Position ranking: #69 (SDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#28: Kyler Manu (2015)

- College: Washington

- High school: Highland (Pocatello, ID)

- National ranking: #1,196 in 2015 (3 stars, 0.8387 rating)

- Position ranking: #72 (OLB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#27: Alec Kuzmack (2017)

- College: Washington State

- High school: Eagle (Eagle, ID)

- National ranking: #1,130 in 2017 (3 stars, 0.8394 rating)

- Position ranking: #105 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#26: Jonah Elliss (2021)

- College: Utah

- High school: Moscow Senior (Moscow, ID)

- National ranking: #1,072 in 2021 (3 stars, 0.8511 rating)

- Position ranking: #113 (LB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#25: Keegan Duncan (2019)

- College: Boise State

- High school: Declo Senior (Declo, ID)

- National ranking: #1,025 in 2019 (3 stars, 0.8537 rating)

- Position ranking: #75 (ATH)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#24: Wayne Kirby (2016)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Highland (Pocatello, ID)

- National ranking: #1,020 in 2016 (3 stars, 0.8422 rating)

- Position ranking: #64 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#23: Kole Bailey (2016)

- College: Boise State

- High school: Twin Falls Senior (Twin Falls, ID)

- National ranking: #973 in 2016 (3 stars, 0.844 rating)

- Position ranking: #81 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#22: Alec Dhaenens (2013)

- College: Boise State

- High school: Fruitland (Fruitland, ID)

- National ranking: #926 in 2013 (3 stars, 0.8433 rating)

- Position ranking: #36 (TE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#21: Aisa Kelemete (2017)

- College: Boise State

- High school: Highland (Pocatello, ID)

- National ranking: #894 in 2017 (3 stars, 0.8479 rating)

- Position ranking: #51 (WDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#20: Joey Martarano (2013)

- College: Boise State

- High school: Fruitland (Fruitland, ID)

- National ranking: #875 in 2013 (3 stars, 0.8462 rating)

- Position ranking: #51 (ILB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#19: Matt James (2014)

- College: Washington

- High school: Coeur d'Alene (Coeur D Alene, ID)

- National ranking: #846 in 2014 (3 stars, 0.8479 rating)

- Position ranking: #77 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#18: Taysom Hill (2009)

- College: Stanford

- High school: Highland (Pocatello, ID)

- National ranking: #782 in 2009 (3 stars, 0.8559 rating)

- Position ranking: #28 (PRO)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#17: Brandon Hanna (2007)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Lake City (Coeur D Alene, ID)

- National ranking: #769 in 2007 (3 stars, 0.8385 rating)

- Position ranking: #29 (WDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#16: Drew Berger (2015)

- College: Boise State

- High school: Coeur d'Alene (Coeur D Alene, ID)

- National ranking: #769 in 2015 (3 stars, 0.8548 rating)

- Position ranking: #28 (ILB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#15: Darren Markle (2009)

- College: Washington State

- High school: Mountain View (Meridian, ID)

- National ranking: #767 in 2009 (3 stars, 0.859 rating)

- Position ranking: #45 (ILB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#14: Matt Ballenger (2007)

- College: Colorado

- High school: Skyview (Nampa, ID)

- National ranking: #749 in 2007 (3 stars, 0.8403 rating)

- Position ranking: #34 (PRO)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#13: Don Hill (2014)

- College: USC

- High school: Timberline (Boise, ID)

- National ranking: #568 in 2014 (3 stars, 0.8626 rating)

- Position ranking: #25 (SDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#12: Eric Cotton (2013)

- College: Stanford

- High school: Nampa Senior (Nampa, ID)

- National ranking: #549 in 2013 (3 stars, 0.8651 rating)

- Position ranking: #20 (TE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#11: Gaard Memmelaar (2020)

- College: Washington

- High school: Middleton (Middleton, ID)

- National ranking: #521 in 2020 (3 stars, 0.8763 rating)

- Position ranking: #29 (OG)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#10: Chase Blakley (2014)

- College: Boise State

- High school: Coeur d'Alene (Coeur D Alene, ID)

- National ranking: #476 in 2014 (3 stars, 0.8711 rating)

- Position ranking: #41 (ATH)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#9: Carson York (2007)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Lake City (Coeur D Alene, ID)

- National ranking: #357 in 2007 (3 stars, 0.875 rating)

- Position ranking: #23 (OG)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#8: Carl Tuitavuki (2002)

- College: Arizona

- High school: Madison Senior (Rexburg, ID)

- National ranking: #351 in 2002 (3 stars, 0.8667 rating)

- Position ranking: #34 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#7: Jon Clark (2002)

- College: Houston

- High school: Madison Senior (Rexburg, ID)

- National ranking: #261 in 2002 (4 stars, 0.9 rating)

- Position ranking: #19 (TE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#6: Tanner Mangum (2012)

- College: BYU

- High school: Eagle (Eagle, ID)

- National ranking: #123 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9475 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (PRO)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#5: Peni Holakeituai (2002)

- College: Kansas State

- High school: Madison Senior (Rexburg, ID)

- National ranking: #106 in 2002 (4 stars, 0.9333 rating)

- Position ranking: #10 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#4: Colson Yankoff (2018)

- College: Washington

- High school: Coeur d'Alene (Coeur D Alene, ID)

- National ranking: #91 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9564 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (DUAL)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#3: Tristen Hoge (2015)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Highland (Pocatello, ID)

- National ranking: #89 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9585 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OC)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#2: Tommy Togiai (2018)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Highland (Pocatello, ID)

- National ranking: #55 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9721 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Bobak // Wikimedia Commons

#1: Jacob Bower (2004)

- College: BYU

- High school: Meridian (Meridian, ID)

- National ranking: #26 in 2004 (3 stars, 0.8333 rating)

- Position ranking: #25 (PRO)

- Read more details on 247Sports

