Presidential Election

Biden to nominate Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chairman

By Matt Egan, Kaitlan Collins, Betsy Klein, Kate Sullivan
 6 days ago
President Joe Biden on Monday formally announced his intent to nominate Jerome Powell to serve as the chairman of the Federal Reserve for a second term and nominate Lael Brainard to serve as the Fed's vice...

