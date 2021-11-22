Biden to nominate Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chairman
By Matt Egan, Kaitlan Collins, Betsy Klein, Kate Sullivan
CNN
6 days ago
President Joe Biden on Monday formally announced his intent to nominate Jerome Powell to serve as the chairman of the Federal Reserve for a second term and nominate Lael Brainard to serve as the Fed's vice...
(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection will make a decision "this week" on whether it will refer Mark Meadows for criminal contempt charges for defying a subpoena before the Thanksgiving recess, California Rep. Adam Schiff, a member of the panel, said Sunday. "I think we...
(CNN) — President Joe Biden announced Friday the US will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday as a new coronavirus variant has emerged. Acting on advice from the nation's top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
Hastings, Minnesota (CNN) — Kelsey and Chris Waits moved to Hastings, Minnesota, to build a dream home for themselves and their two children. Chris had a promising job opportunity when he left the Navy but it was the neighborhood that drew them in. "Kelsey said, 'Well, I hope the interview...
Democrats desperately scrambling to find a potential successor to Joe Biden in 2024 are whispering about a potential nuclear option that could see Kamal Harris, the current Vice President, nominated to the Supreme Court. While the scenario is highly improbable, and perhaps a reflection of a Washington rumour mill in...
Former President Donald Trump said he'll win the GOP nomination "very easily" if he were to run in the 2024 election. "Most people have said if I run, they won't run against me so I think that's good," Trump said. An October poll found strong support among Republicans for a...
Buttigieg is being openly discussed a potential Biden successor in the West Wing, per Politico. Some staffers of color feel that the chatter is a slight to Vice President Harris, per the report. Buttigieg this week on NBC's "Meet the Press" emphasized his strong work relationship with Harris. When Pete...
WASHINGTON — Republicans have seized on inflation as a centerpiece of their campaign to take back Congress next fall, laying blame for rising prices on President Joe Biden and his congressional allies as voters express increased concern. “This is going to be devastating for them,” said Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.,...
WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday called on nations expected to meet at the World Trade Organization next week to agree to waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines in the wake of the identification of a new coronavirus variant in South Africa. However, the...
Joe Biden’s foreign policy doctrine views the future relationship between democracies and authoritarian regimes as a competitive one, accompanied by a battle of narratives. Nondemocratic regimes have become brazen in their repression and many democratic governments have regressed by adopting their tactics of restricting free speech and weakening the rule of law. The US, under Donald Trump, was not immune to such trends. One European thinktank warned last week that there remains a risk that the US could slip into authoritarianism.
President Joe Biden has imposed travel restrictions into the United States due to coronavirus fears despite previously slamming former President Trump as xenophobic for doing the same thing in 2020. "We are in the midst of a crisis with the coronavirus," Biden tweeted as a presidential candidate last year the...
WASHINGTON – Many Republicans are spending the holidays planning for the congressional and gubernatorial elections of 2022 – especially Donald Trump and other Republicans who are thinking of running for president in 2024. The midterm elections are still more than 11 months away, but the Republican presidential race of early...
President Joe Biden’s decision to impose additional air travel restrictions on South Africa and seven other countries in response to a new COVID-19 strain is being contrasted with his response to similar policies under former President Donald Trump.
Newspaper headline writers joke about keeping "Democrats in Disarray" set in type, just to be ready the next time it's needed. In any given year or season, that "standing head" pops up about as often as "Weather Snarls Traffic" or "Middle East Peace Talks Collapse." But we lack an equally...
The Lincoln Project is, on the surface, vehemently against Donald Trump ever becoming president of the United States again. The left-wing PAC founded by disgruntled ex-Republicans has called him a coward, a loser, an authoritarian, a clear and present danger to national security, and responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans.
