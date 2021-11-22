ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

These East Texas Children Simply Want A Loving Family For The Holidays

By Lucky Larry
Classic Rock 96.1
Classic Rock 96.1
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is meant to be the most joyous time of the year and nothing would brighten an East Texas child's life who is in foster care more than to be adopted. That would be the ultimate Christmas gift for any child who doesn't have a permanent place to call...

classicrock961.com

Comments / 0

Related
Classic Rock 96.1

East Texas Can Avoid A ‘Brown Friday’ Thanks To These Tips

Don't let your 'Black Friday' turn into a 'Brown Friday'. With Thanksgiving less than a week away at this point, we're pretty sure we know who all is going to be in town and have planned out the menu and know who's bringing what to the Thanksgiving table for lunch or dinner. We also know who's going to be staying where and with who while in town.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Christmas#Heart Gallery#Cbs
12NewsNow

'It's all worth it in the end' | 10 Southeast Texas children celebrate adoption day by joining their forever families

BEAUMONT, Texas — Ten children in Jefferson County celebrated adoption day Friday by officially joining their forever families. Nine of the adoptions were held virtually due to COVID-19 precautions. The only in-person adoption was the adoption of 4-year-old Ocean by Alania Robinson. Robinson said having her son makes the steps to adoption worth it in the end.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Classic Rock 96.1

Heartwarming Lindale, Texas Couple Helps Family of Active Duty Soldier

Sometimes you just don't know how you're going to impact others, which is why it's so important to stay positive and be nice. There was a heartwarming story that I found on a Lindale, Texas social media group that was so incredible that I had to share it with you. It all started at the Lindale, Texas Walmart when this couple did something that will be remembered for many years.
LINDALE, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Active Canine Seeking Active Family In East Texas

It reads like a romance ad, as it should! Adopting a dog is a lifelong commitment not only for you but to them too. Babes is currently looking for her new lifelong family. Babes is an active, high-energy dog that is patiently waiting to be adopted from the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. She is looking for a family that enjoys the outdoors, loves to play, and have a good time. She has a big heart with lots of love to give to an active family with children. She'll stay in shape because she loves to go on walks and loves to stick her head out of the window when going on a car ride. Babes is about forty pounds and she has been spayed, and is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Babes will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash, and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Lindale, Texas Resident Spreads Holiday Cheer By Surprising Families With Chips

The holidays in East Texas can bring out some very heartwarming stories. It can be anything from the stories years ago of the valuable gold coin piece that was left in a Salvation Army kettle for many years in a row or a stranger paying off all the layaways at Walmart. This story out of Lindale is not on those levels but the holiday spirit produced by this gesture is just as big.
LINDALE, TX
KTRE

Better East Texas: Make people the focus of the holiday season

If you see it from behind, it looks a little confusing; this seemingly random stack of hay bales. But, driving down Highway 300, it’s much more than barely clear: It’s stacked in the shape of two giant Teddy bears. They are the brainchild of Bobby Jenkins, Hay Sculptor. |. Police...
TEXAS STATE
Long Beach Post

Love Beyond Limits is driven by determination to improve lives of children and families

The goal is for participants to walk away with self-confidence and the ability to better process emotions. Improved communication between youth and their caregivers is also emphasized, with conflict resolution being a large component of the work. The post Love Beyond Limits is driven by determination to improve lives of children and families appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Apartment Therapy

52 Holiday Traditions You Can Start Right Now With Family, Friends, and Loved Ones

For many families, the traditions they keep and pass on year after year are as unique as the people who make up those groups. Me? I can’t imagine a holiday season without a movie marathon that includes “This Christmas” and “The Family Man,” while eating a heaping plate of my mom’s dressing. Since being married, I’ve been introduced to the Clarks’ tradition of Christmas Eve egg rolls and Christmas Day sticky buns to my own two-person home.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fulton Sun

SERVE assisting children with Adopt-A-Family

SERVE, Inc. is doing its annual Adopt-A-Family during Christmas to help support local families that may need assistance during the holiday season. This program has been around for 35 years, and has helped several families and children across the county. Its mission is to ensure each child has a full...
CHARITIES
Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
886K+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock961.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy