These East Texas Children Simply Want A Loving Family For The Holidays

It reads like a romance ad, as it should! Adopting a dog is a lifelong commitment not only for you but to them too. Babes is currently looking for her new lifelong family. Babes is an active, high-energy dog that is patiently waiting to be adopted from the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. She is looking for a family that enjoys the outdoors, loves to play, and have a good time. She has a big heart with lots of love to give to an active family with children. She'll stay in shape because she loves to go on walks and loves to stick her head out of the window when going on a car ride. Babes is about forty pounds and she has been spayed, and is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Babes will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash, and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

TYLER, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO