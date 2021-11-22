ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Argentina Resumes Development of Tronador II/III Satellite Launch Vehicle

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIPINAS, Argentina (CONAE PR) — Minister Daniel Filmus announced that in 2022 4,500 million pesos [US $44.78 million] will be allocated to relaunch CONAE’s Access to Space program, which includes the manufacture of vehicles to place satellites weighing up to 750 kilos [1,653 lb] into orbit, in addition to the associated...

parabolicarc.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Yes, it's rocket science: Australia needs eyes in space to monitor our tinderbox landscape

As climate change worsens, bushfires are likely to become more intense and frequent. We must find new ways of managing bushfires to prevent catastrophic events. Satellite data can help in this task. It helps us identify where and when vegetation such as grass and leaves forms a continuous swath of fuel dry enough for a catastrophic bushfire to ignite and take hold. Right now, Australia relies on foreign satellites to gather this information. These satellites are not designed to assess our unique bush landscape and its highly flammable eucalyptus. We need to develop bespoke Australian satellites to better prevent bushfires. Today, a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

See images of Earth captured by NASA satellite launched from Vandenberg

Adding to a collection that began five decades ago, the newest Landsat 9 spacecraft has delivered its first images of Earth from space. The Earth-observing satellite lifted off Sept. 27 aboard the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket that blasted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base near Lompoc. In addition...
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

China’s New Space Nuclear Reactor Might Be 100 Times More Powerful Than NASA’s

China's space program has completed a prototype design for a powerful nuclear reactor, a report from the South China Morning Post reveals. The country's space program is building the device to keep up with other space agencies that have also drawn plans to go nuclear, such as NASA, which recently made a call for private firms to develop a nuclear fission system to power missions on the Moon within 10 years.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Space Technology#Pipinas#Conae#Vexs#Cepi#Access To Space Of#Argentine#Veng#Invap#Program
parabolicarc.com

ESA Helps Greece to Boost its Space Investments

PARIS (ESA PR) — Ambitious plans to expand the nascent space industry in Greece – enabling the digital transformation of society while creating jobs and generating prosperity – have received a fillip from ESA. On 26 November, the Ministry of Digital Governance in Greece announced the implementation path to materialise...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

China Launches Communications & Technology Demonstration Satellites

China placed communications and technology demonstration satellites into orbit in separate launches on Thursday and Friday. The successful missions marked the 46th and 47th launches by China in 2021, with 45 successes and two failures. On Friday, a Long March 3B rocket launched the ChinaSat-1D communications satellite from the Xichang...
INDUSTRY
Hot Hardware

Russia's Reckless Space Missile Test Complicates Solar Probe Mission As It Preps An Earth Flyby

As the probe Solar Orbiter skims by Earth on its way toward the Sun, debris from the Russian anti-satellite missile test (ASAT) could endanger its mission. On November 15th of this year, a Russian ASAT destroyed an out of service Russian satellite. This left behind a field of orbital debris and the international space community enraged at what was called a reckless action by many. The crew aboard the International Space Station was directed to take refuge in radial modules until the threat of the ISS colliding with any of the debris was assessed and deemed to not be a danger. Now the probe Solar Orbiter is being watched closely as it begins its flyby of Earth on its way toward the Sun.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Argentina
parabolicarc.com

Testing Confirms Webb Telescope on Track for Targeted Dec. 22 Launch

KOUROU, French Guiana (NASA PR) — Engineering teams have completed additional testing confirming NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is ready for flight, and launch preparations are resuming toward Webb’s target launch date of Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 7:20 a.m. EST. Additional testing was conducted this week to ensure the observatory’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Responsive Satellite Servicing and Sustainable Space Launches Get a Boost Through Astroscale, Virgin Orbit Partnership

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (Astroscale PR) – Astroscale Holdings Inc. (“Astroscale”), the market leader in satellite servicing and long-term orbital sustainability across all orbits, today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Virgin Orbit, the responsive launch and space solutions company that has announced a planned business combination with NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (“NextGen”) (NASDAQ: NGCA).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

OHB Luxspace Inks Contract with Exotrail for ExoMG™ Electric Propulsion System Onboard Triton-X Heavy Platform

MASSY, France (Exotrail PR) — Exotrail signed a contract with Luxembourg-based satellite manufacturer OHB Luxspace for a co-engineering phase aiming the further integration of ExoMG™ – cluster², a configuration of Exotrail’s high thrust and flexible electric propulsion product family, into the Triton-X Heavy platform. This co-engineering phase comes as part...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Russia Launches EKS 5 Early Warning Satellite

PLESETSK COSMODROME, Russia, 25 November 2021 (Ministry of Defence PR) — Launched today at 4:9 a.m. (Moscow time) from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region, the Soyuz-2.1B medium-class launch vehicle successfully put the spacecraft into orbit at the set time in the interests of the Russian Defence Ministry. All...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Kuaizhou-1A launches Shiyan-11 technology development satellite

The private Chinese launch company ExPace, a subsidiary of the state-owned China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), has successfully launched the Shiyan-11 technology satellite from Site 95 at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert in Inner Mongolia, central China. The ExPace Kuaizhou-1A rocket began its 13th...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Astroscale Closes Its Largest Funding Round to Date, Bringing Total Capital Raised to U.S. $300 Million

Additional U.S. $109 million in capital will accelerate on-orbit services technology development, facility expansion and global hiring. TOKYO, Nov. 25, 2021 (Astroscale PR) – Astroscale Holdings Inc. (“Astroscale”), the market leader in satellite servicing and long-term orbital sustainability across all orbits, today announced it closed its Series F round with additional funding of U.S. $109 million from a group of new investors led by THE FUND Limited Partnership in Japan, with participation from international investors including Seraphim Space Investment Trust plc (“Seraphim Space”) in the United Kingdom and DNCA Invest Beyond Global Leaders, a sub-fund of the umbrella structured fund “DNCA Invest” incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, managed by DNCA Finance, a Limited Partnership in France. This is the largest funding round in the company’s history and brings the total amount raised to U.S. $300 million, affirming investors’ confidence in the rapidly expanding on-orbit servicing market.
INDUSTRY
parabolicarc.com

Saber Astronautics Signs with Axiom Space to Develop Formal Australian Astronaut Programs

SYDNEY, Australia, November 23, 2021 (Saber Astronautics PR) — Saber Astronautics has signed a deal with private spaceflight leader Axiom Space, Inc. to create an Australian presence on the International Space Station (ISS). Saber Astronautics will develop the first formal program to enable Australians and Australian industry to, via Axiom, access the Station’s orbiting microgravity laboratory and develop a new generation of space-developed products for human health, materials, electronics, cleantech, and more.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

SSC Rolls Out the World’s First Global Ka-band Network

SOLNA, Sweden (SSC PR) — Swedish Space Corporation (SSC) gears up to meet the growing capability need for Earth Observation missions. By upgrading its polar and equatorial locations to support Ka-band data reception, SSC rolls out a truly global Ka-band network mainly focused on EO missions. This important milestone will enable Earth Observation missions to use higher bandwidths and receive larger data volumes, allowing space companies to use their assets more effectively.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy