Walk Through A Half-Mile Of Holiday Lights At Coppermine Cascade Park In Maryland
There’s a new holiday light display in town and we can’t wait to see it in person. A half-mile of dazzling trees and trails await, plus, you may even spot Santa! Read on to learn more about Cascade Lights, Maryland’s newest holiday attraction.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
For more information about Cascade Lights, and to purchase tickets, visit the event website.
Another seasonal must is stocking up on all sorts of pies. Baugher’s Fruit Market In Maryland offers fresh homemade pies to die for!
For more Maryland fun, sign up for our newsletter! We’ll send you a daily email featuring some of the best attractions, accommodations, restaurants, and hikes from all around the Old Line State. There’s no better way to start the morning than with some travel inspiration. Click here to subscribe!
Address: Coppermine Cascade Park, 2844 Snydersburg Rd, Hampstead, MD 21074, USA
Comments / 0