ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Walk Through A Half-Mile Of Holiday Lights At Coppermine Cascade Park In Maryland

By Jamie Alvarenga
Only In Maryland
Only In Maryland
 6 days ago

There’s a new holiday light display in town and we can’t wait to see it in person. A half-mile of dazzling trees and trails await, plus, you may even spot Santa! Read on to learn more about Cascade Lights, Maryland’s newest holiday attraction.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22VXDu_0d3q2pZY00
You'll find Coppermine Cascade Park along Snydersburg Road in Hampstead, Maryland.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pKv47_0d3q2pZY00
While this park is busiest during summertime with its swimming opportunities and splash pad...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T4Gke_0d3q2pZY00
...this year, it's featuring a new attraction that's full of holiday magic. This inaugural event is known as Cascade Lights and it will be open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights, starting November 26th.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25wgMN_0d3q2pZY00
The cost is $10 per person for ages 13 and up, $5 per person for ages 4-12, and FREE for children age 3 and under.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q7DhM_0d3q2pZY00
The event features a half-mile display of twinkling lights, trees, inflatables, and more. All ages will enjoy this wondrous stroll that will make you feel like you're in a whole other ( Christmasy ) world.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GgchI_0d3q2pZY00
Don't miss the special event nights, featuring a Sip & Stroll, Pup Strut, and Santa Letter Night! A whole lot of magic awaits, and you won't want to miss it. Visit the website linked below to learn more, and purchase your tickets today!

For more information about Cascade Lights, and to purchase tickets, visit the event website.

Another seasonal must is stocking up on all sorts of pies. Baugher’s Fruit Market In Maryland offers fresh homemade pies to die for!

For more Maryland fun, sign up for our newsletter! We’ll send you a daily email featuring some of the best attractions, accommodations, restaurants, and hikes from all around the Old Line State. There’s no better way to start the morning than with some travel inspiration. Click here to subscribe!

Address: Coppermine Cascade Park, 2844 Snydersburg Rd, Hampstead, MD 21074, USA

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Maryland

This Creepy Spot Deep In The Woods Of Maryland Is Like Something Out Of A Horror Movie

Let’s face it: there are a lot of creepy places in Maryland. Sometimes people are surprised to learn just how many abandoned places there are in the Old Line State. From ghost towns to asylums, our state is full of secret spots that have long been forgotten. The following place is among the most interesting, […] The post This Creepy Spot Deep In The Woods Of Maryland Is Like Something Out Of A Horror Movie appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE
Only In Maryland

The Day Trip Of A Lifetime You Can Only Take In Maryland

We’ve discussed amazing Maryland day trips before, and today, we’re featuring one that brings you up close and personal with exotic wildlife. The next time you’re inspired to research “day trips near me in Maryland,” we hope this iconic landmark comes to mind. If you’ve never been to this amazing destination, or if it’s been […] The post The Day Trip Of A Lifetime You Can Only Take In Maryland appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
City
Hampstead, MD
Only In Maryland

Here Are The Top 12 Christmas Towns In Maryland. They’re Magical.

You can find dozens of Christmas displays throughout Maryland, a few of which we’ve previously listed here. Sometimes, however, it’s the towns themselves that truly hold the magic of the Christmas spirit. Rather than just hanging up lights, they have events all season long. Hot chocolate with Santa, parades, or simply just knowing that the […] The post Here Are The Top 12 Christmas Towns In Maryland. They’re Magical. appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE
Only In Maryland

This Might Just Be The Most Unique Airbnb In All Of Maryland

There’s certainly no other place to stay quite like this! This unique Airbnb in Maryland is home to themed rooms, outdoor movies, retro games, and on top of that, it’s lakeside! Read on to learn more about these wondrous accommodations and add this spot to your state bucket list. For more information about this unique […] The post This Might Just Be The Most Unique Airbnb In All Of Maryland appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE
Only In Maryland

Everyone In Maryland Should See What’s Inside The Walls Of This Abandoned Fort

Maryland is ripe with abandoned places but did you know that one can be found in the middle of a river? You may have spotted Fort Carroll from the Francis Scott Key Bridge and many passersby wonder what this hexagonal structure is. It was originally a fort, built in 1847. Once the fort was no […] The post Everyone In Maryland Should See What’s Inside The Walls Of This Abandoned Fort appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Lights#Restaurants#Coppermine Cascade Park
Only In Maryland

Watch The Sunrise At Sandy Point State Park, A Unique Bay Beach In Maryland

The early bird catches the worm… and the sunrise. If you’re a morning person and love a good sunrise, you’ll want to keep the following beach in mind. Head here early, and not only are you in for beautiful skies, but also endless bay views, bridge views, and a lighthouse, too! Read on to learn […] The post Watch The Sunrise At Sandy Point State Park, A Unique Bay Beach In Maryland appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE
Only In Maryland

This Town In Maryland Has A State Park You Can’t Pass Up

Have you ever heard of Denton, Maryland? It’s a small town in Caroline County that’s home to under 5,000 people. Although this area is little known, it’s full of beauty, and you’ll especially want to see the local state park in person. Read on to learn more about Martinak State Park and keep it in mind for a future day trip, or even a camping getaway!
MARYLAND STATE
Only In Maryland

This Open Air Train Ride In Maryland Is A Scenic Adventure For The Whole Family

Calling all adventurers! Check out this local train ride where you can ride in an open air car. This allows you to enjoy the gorgeous scenery along the way, while feeling the cool breeze on your skin. Read on for the details about this one-of-a-kind open air train ride in Maryland and consider adding this […] The post This Open Air Train Ride In Maryland Is A Scenic Adventure For The Whole Family appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE
Only In Maryland

This Maryland Beach And Waterfall Will Be Your New Favorite Paradise

Did you know that there’s a state park in Maryland with a waterfall and a beach? Plus, so much more! On a beautiful, sunny day, consider a trip to the following park that’s perfect for a day trip or a camping weekend. There’s so much to do and see here, that the whole family is […] The post This Maryland Beach And Waterfall Will Be Your New Favorite Paradise appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Only In Maryland

The Creepy Town In Maryland With Insane Paranormal Activity

Ellicott City is mostly known for its charming historic district that is perfect for an antique-filled day trip. What most people don’t know is that the town is also known as the creepiest town in Maryland. With a vast history, the old structures here have seen their share of folks come and go… and die. […] The post The Creepy Town In Maryland With Insane Paranormal Activity appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE
Only In Maryland

Most People Don’t Know The Story Behind Maryland’s Abandoned Road To Nowhere

We love featuring hidden gems around the Old Line State, especially those that are long-lost and forgotten. The following spot is just waiting to be explored once more — you only have to know where to look. Read on to learn more about Baltimore Boulevard, which is an ill-fated road to nowhere in Maryland located […] The post Most People Don’t Know The Story Behind Maryland’s Abandoned Road To Nowhere appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE
Only In Maryland

The Romantic Maryland Getaway That’s Perfect For A Chilly Weekend

In need of a romantic getaway? It doesn’t get any more charming than the following bed and breakfast in Maryland. Head here for cozy accommodations, including a fireplace right in your room! Sounds perfect for a chilly weekend. Read on to learn more and then consider planning your stay today. For more information about Great […] The post The Romantic Maryland Getaway That’s Perfect For A Chilly Weekend appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE
Only In Maryland

You Could Easily Spend All Weekend At This Enormous Maryland Country Store

There’s something nostalgic about a good country store. Even if you are not into the country aesthetic, there’s no doubt you’ll find at least one item you love at the following country store in Maryland.   Have you been to this massive country store in Maryland? If so, be sure to tell us all about […] The post You Could Easily Spend All Weekend At This Enormous Maryland Country Store appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE
Only In Maryland

Maryland’s Only Drive-In Theater Is A Hidden Gem And You’ll Want To Visit

There are countless ways to appreciate the great outdoors here in Maryland, from breathtaking swimming holes to fun-filled water parks. If it’s a nostalgic activity you seek, then head to this vintage drive-in theater in Maryland. Find a spot, roll down the windows, and enjoy that summer evening breeze as you watch a movie from […] The post Maryland’s Only Drive-In Theater Is A Hidden Gem And You’ll Want To Visit appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE
Only In Maryland

You’ll Want To Spend All Day At This Waterfall-Fed Pool In Maryland

A trip to Maryland’s best waterparks is always a great idea, especially if you’re looking for a refreshing, family-friendly day trip. But did you know that there are natural swimming holes all around, and even one where you can stand right under a waterfall? If you’re feeling adventurous, outdoorsy, and oh-so-hot, head to Kilgore Falls, […] The post You’ll Want To Spend All Day At This Waterfall-Fed Pool In Maryland appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE
Only In Maryland

Only In Maryland

5K+
Followers
369
Post
644K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Maryland is for people who LOVE the Old Line State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy