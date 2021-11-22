Walk Through A Half-Mile Of Holiday Lights At Coppermine Cascade Park In Maryland

There’s a new holiday light display in town and we can’t wait to see it in person. A half-mile of dazzling trees and trails await, plus, you may even spot Santa! Read on to learn more about Cascade Lights, Maryland’s newest holiday attraction.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

You'll find Coppermine Cascade Park along Snydersburg Road in Hampstead, Maryland.

While this park is busiest during summertime with its swimming opportunities and splash pad...

...this year, it's featuring a new attraction that's full of holiday magic. This inaugural event is known as Cascade Lights and it will be open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights, starting November 26th.

The cost is $10 per person for ages 13 and up, $5 per person for ages 4-12, and FREE for children age 3 and under.

The event features a half-mile display of twinkling lights, trees, inflatables, and more. All ages will enjoy this wondrous stroll that will make you feel like you're in a whole other ( Christmasy ) world.

Don't miss the special event nights, featuring a Sip & Stroll, Pup Strut, and Santa Letter Night! A whole lot of magic awaits, and you won't want to miss it. Visit the website linked below to learn more, and purchase your tickets today!

For more information about Cascade Lights, and to purchase tickets, visit the event website.

Address: Coppermine Cascade Park, 2844 Snydersburg Rd, Hampstead, MD 21074, USA