10 Magical Holiday Experiences Happening In And Around L.A.

By Ashlyn Davis
Secret LA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w2HNP_0d3pzxdd00

‘Tis the season!

This holiday, we have the ultimate gift of getting to step out of our cars and soak up the festive cheer around the city in the company of friends and family. On top of that, all of our favorite holiday traditions are back in full swing, some of which are bigger and brighter than ever before. Starting in November, the city will be twinkling with incredible holiday lighting displays and there’ll be dozens of enchanting experiences happening to ring in the season.

Here are some of our favorite events celebrating the holidays:

1. Holiday Road

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05y1j3_0d3pzxdd00

Wander through light tunnels, paths lined with countless candy canes, and various winter-themed scenes in the Santa Monica mountains. This year, Holiday Road will be turning King Gillette Ranch into a glittering wonderland once again, except this time you get to explore it on foot. There’ll also be tons of food and drinks to fuel your festive venture. Find out more here.

2. Love Actually Live

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jC8dc_0d3pzxdd00

The sensational Love Actually Live extravaganza is back! Bringing Richard Curtis’ beloved smash-hit film to life as a lively, multidimensional movie musical. The award-winning For The Record series is created in partnership with the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and it’s definitely a winter tradition you’ll want to treat yourself to. Get your tickets here.

3-5. Candlelight Holiday Concerts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45kCJk_0d3pzxdd00

The wildly popular Candlelight will be setting the winter nights aglow with these mesmerizing musical concerts set in some of L.A.’s most beautiful venues. Wrap yourself in seasonal nostalgia with awe-inspiring renditions of classics across genres. Whether it’s jazz numbers like “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” by Ella Fitzgerald or heartwarming tracks from holiday films like “Christmas Time is Here” from A Charlie Brown Christmas, you’ll find something for every musical taste. Here are the seasonally-themed editions coming this December:

6. Dodger Stadium Holiday Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ieuL0_0d3pzxdd00
Credit: Rendering / Dodgers Stadium

Take in nightly shows, wander through sparkling light tunnels, fill up on delicious seasonal fare and go ice skating on a huge rink in the outfield. You’ll get to see the newly-renovated Centerfield Plaza as a joyful holiday haven with all your favorite activities. Find out more here .

7. The Nutcracker Experience

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fSV1j_0d3pzxdd00

Envelop yourself in the quintessential winter fairy-tale accompanied by Tchaikovsky’s iconic composition at The Immersive Nutcracker. The charming holiday story will come to life in the most beautiful way, featuring an ornamented grand ballroom, life-size installations and VR mapping. Get your tickets here .

8. Gingerbread Man

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1llQhb_0d3pzxdd00

Join real-life Christmas characters and venture into a merry maze of multisensory delights at the Gingerbread Man experience. A wonderful story unfolds through magnificent sights, sounds and aromas that capture the essence of the season. You’ll attempt to catch the Gingerbread Man while witnessing the magic of Santa’s toyshop and indulging in the sweetness of the candy cane lane… But beware of getting lost in other-worldly experiences! Get your tickets here.

9. Christmas In Color

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HepzT_0d3pzxdd00
Credit: Christmas in Color

Raging Waters will be transformed into an illuminated winter wonderland again this year. But don’t worry, there’ll be no water activities happening at the same time. Instead, it will be drained and pumped with all the seasonal cheer you need to feel like a kid again. Unlike many other events, this one remains a drive-thru and that’s probably due to the sheer scale of this twinkling technicolor course. Find out more here .

10. SoCal’s Polar Express Train

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YagZG_0d3pzxdd00
Credit: The Polar Express Train

Get your golden ticket and hop aboard the magical Polar Express Train for a dazzling journey to the North Pole. Every carriage will be decked out with sparkling baubles and brimming with holiday charm, as actors retell the story and dancing chefs serve you cocoa. Find out more here .

