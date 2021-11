The Mississippi Valley Fair is the biggest party of the summer. Six days of food, rides, drinks and of course music. Last year, Shinedown rocked the MVF but not before, Quad Cities own Alborn got the crowd going as the opening act. Who will the rock bands be this year? We'll find that out Friday, November 19. Who will open up for the main act? We'll find that out March 19 at the Battle of the Bands QC 2022!

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO