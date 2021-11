The second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally ours and gives us our first clear look at Jamie Foxx reprising his role as Electro. We have been teased with the third installment of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man since the day his sequel was announced. As soon as ‘Far From Home’ was released, rumors started circulating the third film would feature an old cast, a new cast, and a dabble into the multiverse. Thanks to the pandemic, we’re getting the movie almost a year later than intended but the hype is still as big as it’s ever been.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO