In days of nationwide polarization, there is one subject where almost ALL Americans agree — we hate resort fees. It was bad enough when they existed just at real resorts and when the amounts were relatively low. Now, resort fees, sometimes called “destination fees”, routinely approach $50 a night, plus tax, even in urban areas and in hotels that aren’t truly resorts. These mandatory fees are applied to all hotel stays, even comp stays generated by frequent flier programs and hotel loyalty programs.

TRAVEL ・ 12 DAYS AGO