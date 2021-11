Some of the best Black Friday camera deals we've seen so far this year are from Panasonic. It has slashed the prices on many of its mirrorless Micro Four Thirds and compact camera systems so now you can buy a brand new camera with a big saving! Unlike some mirrorless cameras, the Panasonic Lumix line are actually small and compact which makes them perfect for traveling, taking on holiday or even just having you at all times so you never miss a snap. Paired with the best Micro Four Thirds lenses and you've got a pro set up without the extra weight.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO