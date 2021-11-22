Your Smart Question of the Day…Answer!

Hi this is Leslie Harris. A couple of days ago I read a statistic that surprised me. Vegan recipes have been the second most searched for recipe, after turkey this month!. In case you don’t know the difference, vegetarian means no meat, but vegan means no animal products at all, which means no dairy, no eggs, and for hardcore vegans, not even honey. Not even whipped cream on the pumpkin pie! (by the way, if you know of a good whipped cream substitute, let me know. I haven’t found one that I like, and I’ve tried the cool-whip types, almond milk, coconut milk and oat milk ones.)
